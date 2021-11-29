The 2022 SIAs shortlist jury revealed
The Shopper Innovation and Activation Awards regular deadline ends today.
The Shopper Innovation and Activation Awards (SIAs) kicks off the week with one more announcement – last week it was the live jury, and now it’s the shortlist jury’s turn to be revealed.
The SIAs showcase breakthrough achievements that span brand activation, experiential, retail innovation and shopper marketing. The program is also a part of strategy‘s annual Shopper Marketing Forum (SMF), a conference taking place in May with programming spanning path-to-purchase innovation and new retail models to consumer trends.
The 2022 shortlist jury includes:
TJ Arch, CD, Target Marketing & Communications
Cora Brady, president, Bob’s Your Uncle
Ryan Booth, CD, Thinkingbox
Julien Brunet, partner, Cri Agence
Logan Chambers, senior director of marketing, PepsiCo
Fawad Farrukh, head of marketing, Mars Pet Nutrition
Jean Francois Joyal, partner, creativity, business solutions, Bob agence
Sonia Santos, customer & shopper marketing director, Agropur
Kairen Wu, consultant (formely VP marketing at Lindt & Sprungli Canada)
The shortlist jury will review all of the submissions online and in isolation before the live jury – led by co-chairs Tracey Cooke, head of marketing & commercialization at Nestle and Susan O’Brien, chief brand & customer officer at Canadian Tire – meet to discuss and score the shortlist as a group, with the winners revealed at a gala in May.
The regular deadline ends today, November 29, and the final deadline is Dec. 17th. For more information on eligibility and how to enter, visit the SIA Awards website.