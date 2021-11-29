The 2022 SIAs shortlist jury revealed The Shopper Innovation and Activation Awards regular deadline ends today.

The Shopper Innovation and Activation Awards (SIAs) kicks off the week with one more announcement – last week it was the live jury, and now it’s the shortlist jury’s turn to be revealed.

The SIAs showcase breakthrough achievements that span brand activation, experiential, retail innovation and shopper marketing. The program is also a part of strategy‘s annual Shopper Marketing Forum (SMF), a conference taking place in May with programming spanning path-to-purchase innovation and new retail models to consumer trends.

The 2022 shortlist jury includes:

TJ Arch, CD, Target Marketing & Communications

Cora Brady, president, Bob’s Your Uncle

Ryan Booth, CD, Thinkingbox

Julien Brunet, partner, Cri Agence

Logan Chambers, senior director of marketing, PepsiCo

Fawad Farrukh, head of marketing, Mars Pet Nutrition

Jean Francois Joyal, partner, creativity, business solutions, Bob agence

Sonia Santos, customer & shopper marketing director, Agropur

Kairen Wu, consultant (formely VP marketing at Lindt & Sprungli Canada)

The shortlist jury will review all of the submissions online and in isolation before the live jury – led by co-chairs Tracey Cooke, head of marketing & commercialization at Nestle and Susan O’Brien, chief brand & customer officer at Canadian Tire – meet to discuss and score the shortlist as a group, with the winners revealed at a gala in May.

The regular deadline ends today, November 29, and the final deadline is Dec. 17th. For more information on eligibility and how to enter, visit the SIA Awards website.