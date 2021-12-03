2021 Agency Holiday Cards: Part One Family feuds take center stage in the first pair of holiday greetings from Conflict and Fuse Create.

Now that December has arrived, the holiday cards and gifts from Canada’s ad agencies are beginning to roll in. Here are the ones strategy has received so far. Check back here again over the coming weeks to see all the ways the shops are commemorating the season. And if your agency has something festive to share, feel free to give us a shout.

Conflict helps protect against awkward family…conflicts

The holidays can be a tense time for a lot of people as their families gather, bringing a disparate array of opinions into one room for several hours.

To help combat the awkwardness and frustration that can sometimes come along with that clash of perspective, Toronto agency Conflict is doling out some festive spirits of its own – specifically, booster “shots” of vodka – to recipients of legal drinking age.

The shots come as part of a kit that also includes an accompanying shot of dry vermouth for those who like to indulge in the occasional martini, shaken or stirred. In addition, there are instructions for how to make a dry, dirty or filthy martini – or, in case a larger dose is needed – how to boost a bowl of punch.

Fuse Create leans into the family feud

Instead of avoiding those awkward conversations, Fuse Create is trying to kick some off instead by creating its own game, “52 Better Fights to Have.”

The game is a deck of cards with argument prompts for those families that are inclined to butt heads. But rather than debating the viability of vaccinations with your cousin or arguing about the challenges of climate change with your uncle, you can fight about something less heated, instead – like whether the hot dog is a sandwich.

“I mean, it’s going to happen regardless,” says Steve Miller, ECD at the agency. “We thought we would offer a way to make those inevitable holiday family arguments a little more fun – and have a little fun with it at the same time.”

The game is available to buy on Fuse Create’s Shopify, with a portion of proceeds going to the Children’s Aid Foundation.