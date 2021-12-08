Cossette hires a familiar face to oversee BRP business Alyssa Huggins returns to lead the global account, develop the agency's teams and introduce a new global workflow.

Alyssa Huggins is returning to Cossette in an executive role, tapped by the agency to serve as SVP and general manager to oversee the Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) account.

Huggins, who has more than two decades of experience in the marketing industry on both the brand and agency side, has led business in a variety of categories, including retail, CPG, automotive and QSR. In her new role, she will bring her experience “specifically within international markets” to bear for BRP as it grows its business outside of North America, says Mélanie Dunn, CEO at Cossette.

“Since winning the global BRP business in January, our team has grown significantly,” Dunn adds. “Alyssa’s strong track record and business acumen complements this growth and our client’s ambition perfectly.”

BRP’s portfolio of recreational vehicle brands includes Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am and Lynx.

Huggins will lead BRP’s marketing strategies in the EMEA region and Latin America, but will also have a specific focus on the North American market. She will also develop internal teams and deploy a new, global workflow that will improve efficiency and collaboration on the account.

Huggins most recently lead marketing at the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, and spent just over a year as VP of marketing at Pizza Pizza prior to that. Before going brand-side, she was chief of staff for Vision7 International (now the Plus Company) and also played a key role as managing director of the agency’s Chicago office. During a previous stint at Cossette, she had led accounts that included Future Shop, P&G and Centennial College.

Back at PMCF, Huggins’ duties have been brought under the remit of Ramona Oss, previously the VP of lotteries and now VP of marketing, communications and lottery.