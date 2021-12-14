Scotiabank merges Scene and Scotia Rewards The new Scene+ program gives over 10 million members the option to earn and redeem with Expedia, Rakuten, Best Buy and Apple.

Scotiabank has combined its entertainment-focused Scene loyalty program with the more traditional Scotia Rewards offering to create Scene+, adding more travel and retail opportunities for members to earn and redeem points.

A big addition to the program is Scene+ Travel, which – through a partnership with Expedia – allows members to earn points on hotels and car rentals, and redeem on hotels, cars and flights. More travel-related options will be added in the future.

Members can also link their Scene+ account to couponing and discount site Rakuten to have the option to earn points instead of cash back, offering 20% more in value. This effectively opens up the opportunity for Scene+ members to earn points on hundreds of additional retailers like Indigo, Sport Chek, H&M, Sephora and Walmart, so long as they shop through Rakuten.

Scene+ has also added the option to redeem points on purchases from Apple and Best Buy. That’s on top of existing point earning opportunities at several Recipe Unlimited restaurant chains and hundreds of other restaurants. And, of course, there remains the option to earn and redeem rewards at Cineplex-owned theatres and entertainment properties, like Rec Room.

“What makes Scene+ different from other loyalty programs is that Scene+ remains Canada’s largest loyalty program that can turn points into entertainment, only now we have expanded into more categories that enable every-day earn and burn opportunities with the addition of new reward partners, like Expedia, Rakuten, Apple and Best Buy,” says Matthew Seagrim, managing director of Scene.

Beginning today, existing Scene members and Scotia Rewards cardholders will be automatically enrolled in Scene+, with points transferred over on a one-to-one basis. Current Scene membership cards can still be used to earn points, as can those who have one of eight eligible Scotiabank debit or credit cards.

Pre-merger, Scene was already one of the largest loyalty programs in the country, having surpassed the 10 million member mark in 2019.

Clinton Braganza, who took on a new role as SVP of customer loyalty and partnerships at Scotiabank last year, says the new program takes the loyal membership base of Scene and combines it with the additional earning and redemption opportunities of Scotia Rewards. He adds that further features will be announced in the coming months.

The bank has begun promoting Scene+ with a campaign running across its social channels, utilizing the vibrant colours of the program’s new visual identity to emphasis the flexibility the new earning opportunities bring with them.