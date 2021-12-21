BHLA helps Miami Ad School launch first scholarship The Miles Philip Hammond Scholarship will cover a full two year program for two students who have faced hardships.

The Miami Ad School Toronto has established the Miles Philip Hammond Scholarship with funding by agency Broken Heart Love Affair.

The scholarship – the first to be offered by Miami Ad School’s Toronto campus – was created for individuals who have overcome hardship to pursue their creative dreams. It was established in the memory of the great nephew of BHLA partner Beverley Hammond, who lost his battle with cancer in February.

“We are so excited that this scholarship will be able to help someone pursue their passion, while celebrating Miles’ life and all that he was,” said Kate and Kent Hammond, Miles’ parents. “To be involved in choosing a candidate who has faced their own challenges honours the strength and perseverance our son demonstrated throughout his short life.”

The scholarship funding from BHLA will cover the cost of a $40,000 two-year program at Miami Ad School, with the school matching the funds to bring on an additional student.

The 2022 Scholarships are open to applicants who are newly accepted or incoming full-time students at Miami Ad School Toronto’s art direction or copywriting portfolio programs, starting full time studies in April or July 2022. Applications opened on Monday, with a deadline of Feb. 28. The school and Hammond family will announce the first recipients in March.

In addition helping deserving would-be students overcome any financial burdens to a creative education, Miami Ad School is hoping the opportunity the scholarship offers will create more awareness about the opportunities its programs offer, specifically to communities currently under-represented in the industry. Epitaph Media has donated media planning and a $5,000 media buy in support of that push.