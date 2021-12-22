Happy Holidays from Strategy Regular news coverage resumes on Jan. 5, 2022, but in the meantime, you can catch up on our year-end coverage.

That’s it for 2021! From all of us at strategy, thank you for reading our work in (another) year that was defined by ups-and-downs, pivots, uncertainty and a bigger need for the insights and analysis that we strive to provide you, our readers.

Our regular coverage will resume on Jan. 5, 2021. Until then, please enjoy some of our year-end coverage and catch up on the year that was.

Creatives pick their favourite campaigns in the Nice List: Part One and Two

Agencies offer best wishes with this year’s holiday cards: Part One, Two, Three, Four and Five

Brands of the Year

Agency of the Year

Most-read stories from:

Agencies

Brands

Campaigns

Opinion

Magazine

C-suite Newsletter