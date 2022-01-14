CPG brands on hiring and promotion spree Maple Leaf Foods, Kraft Heinz and ConAgra up their leadership ranks with new presidents, strategy and marketing officers.

By Will Novosedlik

Adam Grogan to lead Maple Leaf’s plant-based protein subsidiary

Maple Leaf Foods announced that Adam Grogan will assume the role of president of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenleaf Foods, effective January 31, 2022.

Grogan has been with the Maple Leaf Foods organization for over twenty years. Before transitioning to COO of Greenleaf in August 2019, he held a number of critical positions, including SVP of marketing, innovation, research and development. During his tenure, Grogan has helped shape one of the largest transformation agendas in Canadian food history.

Current Greenleaf president Dan Curtin will retire at the end of January 2022 after more than four decades of experience in the food industry, and Grogan’s appointment is the next step in the company’s long-term leadership succession plan. Curtin was a key player in the acquisition of the Field Roast business, which was combined with the Lightlife business to form Greenleaf.

Following his retirement, Curtin will stay on as a strategic advisor to ensure a seamless transition and to help support the company as it moves its succession plan forward.

Dafne Hefner joins Kraft Heinz as strategy head

Kraft Heinz hired Dafne Hefner in the newly created role of chief strategy and transformation officer for its North America Zone.

She will lead strategic planning, processes, and digital capabilities for Kraft Heinz in both Canada and the U.S., reporting directly to Carlos Abrams-Rivera, EVP and president, North America.

Hefner joins Kraft Heinz on January 18 from Anheuser-Busch InBev where she served as SVP of strategy and insights. Her accomplishments at the brewery included the establishment of long-term company goals, a focused portfolio strategy, brand renovation, and an aggressive innovation agenda.

She is one of several senior leaders Kraft Heinz has brought on to add industry-leading expertise and new capabilities in areas such as commercialization, marketing, sales, insights, research and development, and communications.

Conagra adds new head of marketing

Conagra Brands has appointed Lynne Strickler as the head of marketing in Canada.

As a member of the company’s Canadian leadership team, Strickler will be responsible for thought leadership in building the brand strategy for Conagra, ensuring there is alignment with its international business plans and meeting objectives and key metrics.

Based in Chicago, Strickler will report to Paul Hogan, VP and GM, Canada in her new position on January 31.

Strickler joined Conagra in 2017 as senior brand manager for its Global Markets Snacks Portfolio business. More recently, she was a key leader on the U.S. retail grocery brand team, responsible for the Hunt’s and RO-TEL Canned Tomatoes and Hunt’s Pasta Sauce businesses.

Prior to Conagra, Strickler held progressive roles in brand management at Kraft Heinz.

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash