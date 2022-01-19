Slim Jim updates its approach to in-store An "unprecedented" shopper campaign prioritizes the full range of convenience channels with its new, disruptive displays.

Conagra snack brand Slim Jim is looking to “meat” consumers where they are, taking a big point-of-sale program to retailers like Walmart and Dollarama, as well as convenience channels, to build on a brand ambassadorship.

Last summer, Slim Jim announced Toronto Raptor Chris Boucher — appropriately, as the player’s nickname is Slim Duck — as its newest brand ambassador. It is part of a strategy at Conagra to boost Canadian fortunes for the brand, as its brand equity is more built up stateside than it is here.

Snacks are a highly impulsive purchase and, historically, Slim Jim in particular is a grab-and-go convenience item, hence the latest campaign featuring a prominent in-store component in places like Circle K and Walmart, as well as a new partnership with Husky, explains Ana Luiza Rangel, senior brand manager for protein snacks at Conagra Brands.

Rangel tells strategy it’s rolling out four new prominent displays for this launch, and that in terms of sheer number of in-store items, the campaign is unprecedented in terms of its size. All of the different displays have modernized designs prominently featuring flames – to emphasize that the snacks are spicy – and linking the displays to Boucher.

“It’s become a marketing case study,” Rangel says, with the meat jerky snack catchphrase, “snap into a Slim Jim,” widely popularized by ex-pro wrestler, Randy “Macho Man” Savage.

Since it’s previously leveraged those outdated assets, it’s bringing something new to the brand. In-store, consumers can expect to see POS materials visible at checkout counters that will very prominently tie back to the Slim Jim x Chris Boucher partnership.

These are all sized for ease of display, but also ladder back to the product and its slim size.

On pack, there are protein content callouts that include that it has six grams of protein per serving. In the protein snack category, this kind of callout is table stakes, but Rangel admits the main goal with Slim Jim’s communication is less about functional snacking, but more for the fun of the brand and for Slim Jims being filling.

Younger men are the key target, as it has been historically. However, it’s also tapping head of household purchasers in retailers like Walmart and coming to life through digital couponer Checkout 51 to further amplify the reach among families.

It’s seeing a nice redemption boost with couponing, with an expanded presence in retail.

“We like Checkout 51 as it’s channel agnostic,” she says. They are key in driving trial for the “mom buy,” an adjunct to the teen target.

The Mars Agency, its longtime partner, handled in-store.