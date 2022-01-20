Campaign to celebrate and recognize Canadian agency success globally The brand launches its global Agency of the Year awards (AOTYG) with an intro offer for Canadian agencies and leadership teams.

Campaign magazine, a leading and influential marketing and advertising industry resource, is bringing its prestigious Global Agency of the Year program to Canada for the first time.

The awards recognize outstanding business performance, agency culture and individual leadership, and do not focus on the creative output of an agency. AOTYG rewards companies across the agency spectrum for growth and vibrant cultures – and the people and teams who make it happen. A full list of categories spanning Creative, Media, PR and other agency disciplines and individual and team recognition categories, as well as entry deadlines and criteria can be found at aoyglobalawards.com.

Jessica MacDermot, Global Portfolio Director for Campaign, has been growing the scale of the Global AOY competition beyond the UK, the US and the half dozen other countries where it publishes editions, to create a larger footprint for winners.

As more Canadian agencies look to build client bases outside Canada, she says the program’s expanding platform can help establish profile in growth markets as well as communicate an agency’s world class performance to domestic clients. “Over the last few years, we have been working hard to build partnerships in markets where we have no brand presence ourselves. With an audience of nearly two million unique users per month, Campaign is perfectly placed to amplify the agency growth and leadership success stories from our shortlist each year to a global readership”.

Campaign’s AOTYG awards recognize that an agency doesn’t have to be global in scale to be world class in stature; the awards are open to agencies of all sizes, be it a single shop in Toronto, or an agency with multiple offices. Whether the focus is on domestic or international agency growth, being shortlisted for the AOTYG awards validates world class stature.

AOTYG entries are judged by a worldwide panel of senior brand marketers and the process is audited by PwC to ensure that judging adheres strictly to advertised entry criteria.

Campaign is curating a Canadian jury pool comprised of top marketers, such as strategy Marketer of the Year and Brand of the Year alumni. Campaign is offering strategy’s audience the opportunity to enter AOTYG this year at a special rate of $630 per entry, discounted from the standard price of $1214; simply use the code GLOBAL500C when entering to claim the introductory discount.

For more information or to answer any queries please contact Jessica MacDermot, Global Portfolio Director for Campaign: jessica.macdermot@haymarket.com