Instacart adds Michaels to its delivery options The delivery service makes art and craft supplies the latest in an increasingly popular lineup of non-grocery retailers.

Canadians looking to pick up a crafty new hobby but remain wary of browsing through a store no longer have to leave the warmth and safety of their home.

Not long after Instacart announced it’s expanding its grocery presence in Quebec, the online delivery platform is making inroads into another product category altogether, announcing same-day delivery from more than 100 Michaels stores across Canada.

As the first specialty arts and crafts retailer on Instacart’s platform, consumers can purchase Michaels’ assortment of crafty items fine arts, yarn, paper crafts, baking, and jewelry-making through its service.

The expanded retail presence also comes on the heels of a U.S. pilot launch from March 2021, during which Michaels reported “a significant number of incremental customers shop via Instacart.”

According to Leger’s 2021 Most Reputable Companies survey, during lockdowns, home improvement and craft brands saw their reputation scores tick up slightly higher, with Michaels and DeSerres seeing the largest increases in reputation scores for the sector.

“As the first specialty arts and crafts retailer on the platform, this expansion to offer super fast delivery from our stores across Canada is the latest step in our journey to transform our omnichannel approach and support every Maker in bringing their creative dreams to life,” says Heather Bennett, EVP of marketing and ecommerce at Michaels. Instacart delivery is available to more than 90% of Canadian households, compared with 85% of American ones.

In a release, Chris Rogers, VP of retail at Instacart, says it’s proud to expand its footprint with Michaels across North America today, making it possible for families in Canada to get arts and crafts supplies, “delivered directly to their door in as fast as an hour.”

While Instacart is thought of most as a delivery service for grocery, a survey of nearly 5300 Canadians from data insight firm found that, while Costco is the most-shopped Instacart retail location, it is followed by non-grocery retailers like Indigo, Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond, Real Canadian Superstore, Loblaw and Bulk Barn.