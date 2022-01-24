NFA boosts its CRM offering The agency hires Priyanka Goswami to lead one-to-one, which new chief digital officer Jennifer Siripong says will "supercharge" its services.

NFA’s digital efforts will now be led by Priyanka Goswami (center), EVP of 1:1 and CX, working in tandem with Jennifer Siripong (left), partner and chief digital officer and Ivana Musich (right), VP and general manager.

No Fixed Address is adding new expertise to its agency with the hiring of Priyanka Goswami, a leading CRM expert, to its executive leadership team.

Goswami joins the agency as EVP of one-to-one and CX. She comes from FCB/Six, where she spent the past year as SVP, general manager and one-to-one practice lead, a role she was promoted into from SVP and head of strategy. Prior to her role with FCB/Six, she also worked for agencies including The&Partnership and Publicis Canada, as well as held leadership roles at K2 Digital and Proximity.

“I’m excited to bolster NFA’s offering in the one-to-one space and help clients navigate the complexities of the cookieless future and winning in the first-party world,” says Goswami.

Goswami will join a team of digital leaders that also includes the newly promoted Jennifer Siripong, who has been named partner and chief digital officer. Siripong joined the agency in 2017 and has played an important role in the growth and development of the agency’s digital teams since then.

The two will work in tandem with Ivana Musich, VP and general manager, to further develop the agency’s concept of an integrated communications grid.

“We have spent the past year investing in CRM technology and infrastructure, which has laid the foundation for adding senior talent such as Priyanka,” Siripong says. “Now, with her digital expertise and world class proficiency in 1:1 marketing, we will supercharge our existing digital service with faster conversions, stronger relationships and better retention.”

The hiring is the latest big step for the agency, which also took a stake in multicultural marketing agency Ethnicity Matters last fall.