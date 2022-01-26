Meet the Marketing Awards’ inaugural Public Service jury The panel of industry experts will eventually convene over Zoom to decide on the best cause work to come out of Canada.

Canada has an abundance of brilliant cause work, so much so that the Marketing Awards decided to dedicate a whole team of jurors to the Public Service category.

For this year’s centennial edition of the Marketing Awards, the inaugural Public Service jury will be co-chaired by Krista Webster of Veritas and Jenny Glover of Juniper Park/TBWA.

The jurors, who will meet live on Zoom to discuss and deliberate the winners, include:

Marie-Elaine Benoit, CD, Sid Lee

Jay Chaney, partner, CSO, Broken Heart Love Affair

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB

Max Geraldo, CCO, BBDO

Matt Hasell, CCO, Forsman and Bodenfors

Erin Kawalecki, CCO, Angry Butterfly

Allen Kwong, CD, Taxi

Lance Martin, CCO, DonerNorth

Brian Murray, ECD, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Angela Sung, CD, Diamond Marketing

Rob Sweetman, ECD, 123w

Jensen Tsoi, partner, VP creative, Dyversity Communications

Check back again tomorrow and Friday for the live jury members in the Craft and Design categories. And in case you missed it, here is the Advertising jury and the Multicultural panel.

Entries are open until Friday, Feb 18 and for more information about this year’s program, visit the Marketing Awards website.