Meet the Marketing Awards’ inaugural Public Service jury
The panel of industry experts will eventually convene over Zoom to decide on the best cause work to come out of Canada.
Canada has an abundance of brilliant cause work, so much so that the Marketing Awards decided to dedicate a whole team of jurors to the Public Service category.
For this year’s centennial edition of the Marketing Awards, the inaugural Public Service jury will be co-chaired by Krista Webster of Veritas and Jenny Glover of Juniper Park/TBWA.
The jurors, who will meet live on Zoom to discuss and deliberate the winners, include:
Marie-Elaine Benoit, CD, Sid Lee
Jay Chaney, partner, CSO, Broken Heart Love Affair
Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB
Max Geraldo, CCO, BBDO
Matt Hasell, CCO, Forsman and Bodenfors
Erin Kawalecki, CCO, Angry Butterfly
Allen Kwong, CD, Taxi
Lance Martin, CCO, DonerNorth
Brian Murray, ECD, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Angela Sung, CD, Diamond Marketing
Rob Sweetman, ECD, 123w
Jensen Tsoi, partner, VP creative, Dyversity Communications
Entries are open until Friday, Feb 18 and for more information about this year’s program, visit the Marketing Awards website.