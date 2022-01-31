Angry Butterfly hires its first ECD The agency has added Raul Garcia, who previously worked with founder Brent Choi at Cundari, to help guide its creative team.

Angry Butterfly has made a significant add to bolster its creative department by hiring Raul Garcia as its new ECD.

Garcia joins the agency with more than two decades of experience in progressively senior creative roles, most recently as Momentum Canada’s first ECD – a role he has filled for the past three-and-a-half years. He has also worked for David & Goliath in L.A., and Leo Burnett, Rethink and Taxi in Canada.

Garcia will start at Angry Butterly on Feb. 1 and will report to Erin Kawalecki, partner and CCO. He will work with Kawalecki to lead the independent’s creative team.

“Raul’s creative credentials are as good as it gets,” says Kawalecki. “He not only brings an incredible talent for conceptual thinking and art direction craft, but also a background in experiential thinking, and an openness to try new things that really go outside the traditional realm of advertising.”

Garcia worked alongside Angry Butterfly partner and CEO Brent Choi at Cundari, where he served as CD, and together they produced award-winning work for BMW. “Knowing Brent [Choi] is here too, I knew our creative product and culture would be at the forefront of everything we do,” says Garcia.

Angry Butterfly also made recent additions to its strategy team that grew its headcount to more than 20. That growth is being driven by several business wins, including an AOR assignment with Roar Beverages and Bally Bet in the U.S.