Hershey makes a splash with new Cookies ‘N’ Creme promo The confectionery is seeing increased marketing support as more competitors encroach on the category.

Hershey is coming to grocery and convenience channels in a big way to support its Cookies ‘N’ Creme sub-brand.

The confectionery brand is looking to rekindle interest in Cookies ‘N’ Creme with a new campaign that will live on platforms like TikTok that aim to reach a younger consumer. The creative is buttressed by a big in-store presence that’s a literal splash, with the brand prominently highlighting a chocolate bar dropped into exploding creme.

With Anomaly handling creative and UM leading the media buy, “Unwrap the Sweetest Collab” is the first Cookies ‘N’ Crème campaign since 2018, and is coming to life through social channels aimed at younger demos. The new Cookies ‘N’ Creme positioning is built around a range of hobbies, with creative that encourages consumers to “be yourself, express yourself.”

The renewed marketing support for Cookies ‘N’ Creme comes as competitors unveil similar products, for example, Mars’ Twix Cookies & Creme, and Mondelez’ Dairy Milk Oreo bar.

Jorge Rivera, shopper marketing manager, Hershey Canada, tells strategy it’s looking to trigger impulse purchase behaviour and remind consumers of its value proposition.

According to Rivera, the shopper displays follow basic high-impact principles to highlight branding, a call to action, and appeal to shoppers appetite with the splashing creme.

The shopper program is being implemented at about 1,000 stores nationwide, and tools include pre-filled displays, POS tools, and permanent displays, all within convenience and gas, as well as grocery channels.

Hershey’s is also working with its innovation team on new consumption formats, but nothing has hit shelves yet. For now, it’s selling a single pack, family pack, a large bag, and a multi SKU at Walmart and other grocery, plus a mini pack at Dollarama.

The brand also underwent a packaging overhaul about two years ago, de-emphasizing whole cookies in favor of creme and cookie chunks on-pack and in promotional materials.