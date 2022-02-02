Who will judge this year’s Young Lions?
The jury panels will be chaired by Brunico's Mary Maddever, OMD's Cathy Collier and Kruger's Susan Irving.
In less than a month, teams of two from the advertising, media and marketing sides of the industry will spend a weekend competing for the chance to represent Canada at the 2022 Cannes Young Lions competition.
In advance of the local competition – which is being organized by the Globe and Mail, the official representative in Canada for the Cannes Lions festival – each of the jury members for the Print, Digital, Film, Media, and Marketer categories have been announced.
The jury chairs include Mary Maddever, EVP, editorial director for Brunico Communications (and publisher of strategy) for the Young Lions Print, Digital and Film panels; Cathy Collier, CEO at OMD Canada for Media; and Susan Irving, CMO at Kruger Products for Marketer.
Young Lions Print Jury
David Mueller, CD, Bensimon Byrne
Gail Pak, VP, CD, McCann Canada
Glen D’Souza, ECD, Forsman & Bodenfors Canada
Jack Latulippe, partner, CCO, No Fixed Address
Terri Roberts, CD, Ray Agency
Lisa Lebedovich, ECD, Will
Ian MacKellar, VP, ECD, Innocean Worldwide Canada
Karen Howe, founder, The Township Group and Cannes Lions Advisory Board Member
Young Lions Film/Digital Jury
Ari Elkouby, CCO, Wunderman Thompson Canada
Derek Blais, SVP, ECD, BBDO Canada
Dhaval Bhatt, partner, ECD, Rethink
Geneviève Langlois, CD, lg2
Jeffrey Da Silva, partner, ECD, Sid Lee
Julie Nikolic, CD, director of creative operations, Camp Jefferson
Roni Gellert, CD, Anomaly
Sann Sava, VP, chef de la creation, CCO, Publicis Montréal
Wain Choi, ECD, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Young Lions Media Jury
Alastair Taylor, CEO, Publicis Media
Brooke Leland, managing partner, Jungle Media
Caroline Moul, president, PHD Toronto
David Jowett, partner, Epitaph Group
Gabrielle Côté, media director, Touché!
Helen Galanis, CEO, Initiative Canada
Isabelle Baillargeon, VP, strategy, OMD Montreal
Kevin Kivi, EVP, GM, Horizon Media
Kris Davis, SVP, Media Experts
Kristie Painting, CEO, Wavemaker Canada
Noah Vardon, president, Havas Media Group Canada
Sarah Thompson, CSO, Theo
Shannon Lewis, president, Canadian Media Directors’ Council
Shelley Smit, CEO, UM Canada
Young Lions Marketers Jury
Aaron Nemoy, founder & CEO, Crowdiate
Andrea Hunt, EVP, CMO, Arterra Canada
Eva Salem, VP, marketing, Canadian Tire Retail
Jill Schnarr, chief communications officer, Telus
Kim Fraser, VP communications, marketing and community relations, Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation
Sandra Sanderson, SVP marketing, Empire Company
Steve Levy, COO, Ipsos Canada
Trinh Tham, CMO, Harry Rosen
Registration is now open for the 2022 Canadian Young Lions and will run until Feb 21, just a few days before the live competition begins. Submissions will be accepted that weekend, with virtual live judging taking place April 6 and 7. The winners will be announced at the CMDC Conference in Toronto on April 28.