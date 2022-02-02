Who will judge this year’s Young Lions? The jury panels will be chaired by Brunico's Mary Maddever, OMD's Cathy Collier and Kruger's Susan Irving.

In less than a month, teams of two from the advertising, media and marketing sides of the industry will spend a weekend competing for the chance to represent Canada at the 2022 Cannes Young Lions competition.

In advance of the local competition – which is being organized by the Globe and Mail, the official representative in Canada for the Cannes Lions festival – each of the jury members for the Print, Digital, Film, Media, and Marketer categories have been announced.

The jury chairs include Mary Maddever, EVP, editorial director for Brunico Communications (and publisher of strategy) for the Young Lions Print, Digital and Film panels; Cathy Collier, CEO at OMD Canada for Media; and Susan Irving, CMO at Kruger Products for Marketer.

Young Lions Print Jury

David Mueller, CD, Bensimon Byrne

Gail Pak, VP, CD, McCann Canada

Glen D’Souza, ECD, Forsman & Bodenfors Canada

Jack Latulippe, partner, CCO, No Fixed Address

Terri Roberts, CD, Ray Agency

Lisa Lebedovich, ECD, Will

Ian MacKellar, VP, ECD, Innocean Worldwide Canada

Karen Howe, founder, The Township Group and Cannes Lions Advisory Board Member

Young Lions Film/Digital Jury

Ari Elkouby, CCO, Wunderman Thompson Canada

Derek Blais, SVP, ECD, BBDO Canada

Dhaval Bhatt, partner, ECD, Rethink

Geneviève Langlois, CD, lg2

Jeffrey Da Silva, partner, ECD, Sid Lee

Julie Nikolic, CD, director of creative operations, Camp Jefferson

Roni Gellert, CD, Anomaly

Sann Sava, VP, chef de la creation, CCO, Publicis Montréal

Wain Choi, ECD, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Young Lions Media Jury

Alastair Taylor, CEO, Publicis Media

Brooke Leland, managing partner, Jungle Media

Caroline Moul, president, PHD Toronto

David Jowett, partner, Epitaph Group

Gabrielle Côté, media director, Touché!

Helen Galanis, CEO, Initiative Canada

Isabelle Baillargeon, VP, strategy, OMD Montreal

Kevin Kivi, EVP, GM, Horizon Media

Kris Davis, SVP, Media Experts

Kristie Painting, CEO, Wavemaker Canada

Noah Vardon, president, Havas Media Group Canada

Sarah Thompson, CSO, Theo

Shannon Lewis, president, Canadian Media Directors’ Council

Shelley Smit, CEO, UM Canada

Young Lions Marketers Jury

Aaron Nemoy, founder & CEO, Crowdiate

Andrea Hunt, EVP, CMO, Arterra Canada

Eva Salem, VP, marketing, Canadian Tire Retail

Jill Schnarr, chief communications officer, Telus

Kim Fraser, VP communications, marketing and community relations, Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation

Sandra Sanderson, SVP marketing, Empire Company

Steve Levy, COO, Ipsos Canada

Trinh Tham, CMO, Harry Rosen

Registration is now open for the 2022 Canadian Young Lions and will run until Feb 21, just a few days before the live competition begins. Submissions will be accepted that weekend, with virtual live judging taking place April 6 and 7. The winners will be announced at the CMDC Conference in Toronto on April 28.