IPG grew organic revenue by 11.6% in Q4 General economic recovery and demand for its data offering helped the company continue its recent growth streak.

The Interpublic Group of Companies beat analyst estimates in the fourth quarter as the fortunes at major holding companies continue to turn around from 2020′s dip.

IPG reported 11.6% growth in organic net revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31, with full year organic revenue growing by 12.9%.

Revenue was also up across geographies, with 12.1% organic growth in the U.S. – its largest market – in Q4 and 10.6% for the full fiscal year. The “All Other Markets” segment, which includes Canada, had organic growth of 19.5% in Q4 and 22.2% for the full year.

The company’s Integrated Agency Network segment – which includes agencies like McCann, FCB, Huge and the IPG Mediabrands unit – had organic growth of 11.2% in Q4, bringing its full-year revenue increase to 13.3%. The DXTRA unit – which includes specialty agencies like Weber Shandwick and Golin – had organic growth of 14% in Q4, bringing full-year revenue to 10.9%.

In addition to general economic recovery that has been benefiting other advertising holding companies, Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG, attributed the results to the company’s digital-focused expertise and being able to deploy technology and data across disciplines.

“Clients are increasingly looking for partners with expertise in first-party data management, performance media, creative ad tech and direct-to-consumer commerce, areas in which we remain very well-positioned,” he said. “Across marketing disciplines, channels and use cases, our combination of data, technology and creativity is resulting in a growing range of effective marketing and media solutions that help our clients to grow their brands and build their businesses.”

In terms of guidance, Krakowsky said IPG is targeting 5% organic revenue growth for 2022.