Ethnicity Matters restructures and expands management team The multicultural agency has hired two and promoted one into managing director roles as it looks to pursue further growth.

Ethnicity Matters’ three new managing directors, from left to right: Terence Tse, Wendy Castillo McFarlane and Abhijeet Ray.

Multicultural agency Ethnicity Matters has added three new members to its management team in a restructuring intended to better position the shop for growth.

The three new managing directors will join co-founders Bobby Sahni and Howard Lichtman on the agency’s leadership team.

The first of the new managing directors is Abhijeet Ray, who held the position of VP of media and PR at the agency for the past five years prior to this promotion. Ray joined the agency in 2017 from Barrett and Welsh, and also has senior experience from Low Worldwide, Ogilvy, and McCann, among other agencies, all across Asia. He has worked with clients including Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Four Seasons and HSBC.

Returning to the agency for the second managing director role is Wendy Castillo McFarlane, who had been a senior director on the agency’s account team before moving client side to telecommunications provider telMAX as VP of sales and marketing in late 2020. McFarlane lists Sobey’s, BMO, Rona, Shell, Heinz, Old Navy, Jean Coutu and S.C. Johnson among her past clients.

Finally, the agency has hired Terence Tse as its third managing director. With 25 years of client management experience, Tse was most recently managing director at Maple Diversity Communications, but has also worked at Pigeon Brands, Davis Branding and Bridgemark. His client experience includes Corby, Scotts, Kraft Foods, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, Bio-K+ and Aurora Cannabis.

Each of the managing directors will report to Sahni and Lichtman and are all mandated to drive new growth for the agency and its clients. Each will be responsible for their own portfolio of clients and departments.

They are the latest hires made by Ethnicity Matters, which added new creative and account services talent last month. The multicultural agency also joined the NFA network late last year when that agency took an equity stake in it.