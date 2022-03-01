Brunico issues statement in support of Ukraine Strategy's parent company to temporarily suspend business relations with Russian companies.

Brunico Communications Ltd., parent company of strategy and Media in Canada, has announced today (March 1) that it is immediately suspending business relations with Russian-based companies, including advertising, sponsorship and attendance at our conferences and events, until its state-led campaign of aggression against Ukraine is halted.

This encompasses all branded publications, events and activities related to strategy, Media in Canada, Kidscreen, Realscreen and Playback, including Kidscreen Summit, Realscreen Summit and Banff World Media Festival. While we understand that Russian companies operating within the media and entertainment communities we serve might not be supportive of this military campaign, we firmly believe that the collective sanctions imposed by various governments, including our leadership in Canada, can make a meaningful difference in helping to bring this war to a conclusion. In taking this action, we are standing with the people of Ukraine, our staff who have family ties to Ukraine, and the rest of our team and clients who share our values-based perspective on this untenable situation.