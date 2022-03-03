Mary Brown’s signs on for Skip’s white label delivery Tech company Smooth Commerce also plans to bring SkipGo partnerships to more Canadian restaurants.

Restaurant digital loyalty program Smooth Commerce is integrating SkipTheDishes’ white label delivery service into its platform, with its first live implementation coming to family casual brand Mary Brown’s Chicken.

Smooth Commerce is a tech company that develops online ordering platforms for restaurants. Mary Brown’s is among its clients, for which it helped develop the chain’s mobile app and associated loyalty points function.

With the new integration, Mary Brown’s will add delivery to its app, which will be fulfilled by SkipTheDishes drivers using the white-label SkipGo service. This allows the QSR to keep more customers within its own channels, and also gives customers a way to continue earning loyalty points they previously only received for pick-up orders.

Jeff Barlow, VP of marketing at Mary Brown’s Chicken, tells strategy, digital business has “gone through the roof” over the last two to three years, and has been a seismic change to its business and a key part of interfacing with the consumer. While it has been using services like SkipTheDishes for delivery and built its own Mary Brown’s app for pickup in store and loyalty functions, it is aiming to provide extra utility to keep customers on the app.

“For us, it’s all about giving our guests more convenience, more choices, and more ways to enjoy Mary Brown’s,” Barlow notes. “Being able to receive delivery directly from the MB app, while they collect loyalty points, is a huge plus for our guests.”

Barlow says Mary Brown’s will be doing a soft release to make sure things work smoothly. From there, messaging about the partnership will be rolled out on the restaurant’s social and digital channels, followed by in-store materials.

According to Howard Midgal, COO of SkipTheDishes, the launch of SkipGo with Smooth Commerce and Mary Brown’s Chicken represents an important milestone for Skip, as the brand looks to expand delivery options for its restaurant partners.

To further leverage the SkipGo integration, Smooth Commerce and SkipTheDishes have already begun collaborating on other opportunities to bring white-label delivery to more restaurants across Canada.