Diamond named AOR for TheScore’s betting platform The agency has been tasked with getting TheScore Bet to break through in what is anticipated to be a competitive market.

Toronto’s Diamond Marketing Group has been selected to lead marketing efforts as AOR for media company theScore’s upcoming sports betting and iGaming platform, theScore Bet.

TheScore Bet first launched in 2019 and has since been expanding it to more U.S. jurisdictions where single-sport betting is legalized. Now, it is preparing to launch in Canada when Ontario opens its new regulated market for single-sport betting on April 4.

In selecting the agency, which will handle all creative and strategy for the Ontario launch, TheScore is betting on Diamond’s approach to collaboration to help it develop a breakthrough creative platform to win in the new space.

The agency won the assignment by “bringing incredible enthusiasm, a deep understanding of our target consumer and a fresh approach to work truly as an extension of our team, treating our business as their own,” says Aubrey Levy, SVP of marketing and content for TheScore Bet.

The win adds to organic growth that Diamond has been experiencing with existing clients in recent months at brands including Tim Hortons, Skip the Dishes and an expanded remit with TD.

The sports betting market in Ontario – the fifth largest province, state or territory by population in North America – is expected to be a highly competitive one as sports books aim to woo gamblers who, prior to the new law, could only engage with sports betting through parlay, which competitor Proline effectively cornered.

Just last month, Proline fired its first creative shot at its future competitors in the larger space with a new campaign.