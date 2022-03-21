Mixtape names a new managing director Jon Rae joins the agency from FCB/Six, and will play a key role in the agency's ambitious growth plans.

Toronto independent Mixtape has added a new senior leader, recruiting Jon Rae from FCB/Six to take the role of managing director at a moment when the agency is experiencing talent and business expansion on both sides of the border.

In his new role, Rae will lead the agency’s work with existing partners including Upfield Canada & U.S., Georgian International, Recipes Unlimited and several NHL clients. The agency has also brought on new to-be-named clients in the beer and cannabis categories and Rae will play a role leading that work as well. He will also work with Joe Myers, the agency’s president and founder, to generate new work and build excitement around the agency’s recent rebrand and new website launch.

“Jon’s leadership is paramount for Mixtape as we further our expansion in both Canada and the U.S.,” says Myers, who adds that Rae is “an agency builder, he’s empathetic, cares about people and culture and is a trusted client partner.”

Rae joins from FCB/Six, where he was most recently group account director overseeing the agency’s work for Sobeys (and the grocer’s delivery service, Voilà), Me Too and Hoka. Over six years with the agency, he has worked on B2C and B2B brands inlcuding Unilever, Black & Abroad, CIBC, Genpact, Nestlé and Tilray.

The hire is part of what Myers calls “a pivotal year” for his agency. “We’ve experienced growth in both talent acquisition and new clients over the last few years and we’re ready to take our next big leap. I’m grateful to have Jon alongside us, leading this change.”