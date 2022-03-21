What work made the 2022 AToMiC Awards shortlist?

By this time next week, the winners will have been revealed during a virtual show featuring special guests.
By Jennifer Horn
19 hours ago

atomicAwardStart chilling the bubbly: in exactly one week, some of the agencies in the AToMiC Awards shortlist announced today will be a celebrating a win (or two).

The list below represents the 47 campaigns that made it to the final live judging round, where many of them went on to medal a Gold, Silver, Bronze, and/or a coveted Grand Prix.

The shortlisted work was reviewed by a panel of advertising, marketing and media industry execs, led by Performance Art’s Ian MacKenzie and Kraft Heinz’s Nina Patel.

They included Paula Amos at Aboriginal Tourism Association of BC; Bunmi Adeoye at Proof; Alyssa Buetikofer at McDonald’s; Jeffery Da Silva at Sid Lee; Glen D’Souza at Forsman & Bodenfors; Sherry Feng at Canopy Growth; Ishan Ghosh at Barrett and Welsh; Robert Jenkyn at Media Experts; Allison Litzinger at The Bay; Amir Sahba at Thinkingbox; Carol Shmygol at ATB; and Stephanie Yung at Zulu Alpha Kilo.

To find out who won what, you can watch the virtual awards show (which will feature some special guests) next week Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EST here.

2022 AToMiC Awards shortlist

#BlackedOutHistory OBHS (Ontario Black History Society) DDB Canada
#UnsilenceTheConversation Sunnybrook Hospital No Fixed Address
ActToo MeToo FCB/Six
Artificially Intelligent Creative AutoTrader Jungle Media
Ballsy Ribbon BC Cancer Foundation Rethink
Bruised Fruit Interval House DonerNorth
UnderPlayed AB InBEV – Bud Light Anomaly
Colours of Pride Fondation Émergence Rethink
Come & Glow Consonant Skin+Care Zulu Alpha Kilo
Cristiano Ronaldo Water Bottle IKEA Rethink
Draw Ketchup Kraft Heinz Rethink
Everyday Voice Ricola Fuse Create
Fire Songs Girl Guides of Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
Green Screen Shirt Harry Rosen Zulu Alpha Kilo
Happy Birthday Twitter Canadian Centre for Child Protection No Fixed Address
Heinz Bottleneck Kraft Heinz Canada Rethink
Heinz Hot Dog Pact Kraft Heinz Canada Rethink
Here to Win World Wheelchair Rugby Cossette
Irreversible WWF Performance Art
Last Dish Toronto Restaurant Relief Workers Fund Lg2 Toronto
Mindsets Canadian Down Syndrome Society FCB
Molson Hockey Night In Canada, Multilingual Edition Molson Canadian Rethink
Naming Rights Little Caesars Canada No Fixed Address
Nature Friendly Token David Suzuki Foundation Camp Jefferson
NFPs Pizza Hut Ogilvy Canada
Nothing to Hide Flowr Zerotrillion
Our Little World IKEA Rethink
Receats Good Fortune Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
Repurposeful Instructions IKEA Canada Rethink
Say What We Can’t Flowr Zerotrillion
Shaw Tree Spree Shaw Rethink
SickKids Lottery SickKids Foundation Cossette
SickKids VS: Monument to the Brave SickKids Foundation Citizen Relations
SingleCut Notes IPA SingleCut Beersmiths Zulu Alpha Kilo
Tablecloth Sobeys FCB
The Carbon-Neutral Net Volkswagen Canada TYPE1 / Taxi / Wunderman Thompson
The Lost Tapes of the 27 Club Over The Bridge Rethink
The ScrapsBook IKEA Canada Rethink
The Stanley Cup Batch Molson Canadian Rethink
Tough Turban Pfaff Harley-Davidson Zulu Alpha Kilo
The Reunion Uber Eats Mosaic
Wait for Heinz Kraft Heinz Rethink
Wall for Women YWCA Metro Vancouver Rethink
Day After Day White Ribbon Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
World’s Oldest e-Sports Team HomeEquity Bank / Royal Canadian Legion Zulu Alpha Kilo
Year of Subaru Subaru Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
Your Cheers Their Ears Kraft Peanut Butter Rethink
