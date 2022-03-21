What work made the 2022 AToMiC Awards shortlist? By this time next week, the winners will have been revealed during a virtual show featuring special guests.

Start chilling the bubbly: in exactly one week, some of the agencies in the AToMiC Awards shortlist announced today will be a celebrating a win (or two).

The list below represents the 47 campaigns that made it to the final live judging round, where many of them went on to medal a Gold, Silver, Bronze, and/or a coveted Grand Prix.

The shortlisted work was reviewed by a panel of advertising, marketing and media industry execs, led by Performance Art’s Ian MacKenzie and Kraft Heinz’s Nina Patel.

They included Paula Amos at Aboriginal Tourism Association of BC; Bunmi Adeoye at Proof; Alyssa Buetikofer at McDonald’s; Jeffery Da Silva at Sid Lee; Glen D’Souza at Forsman & Bodenfors; Sherry Feng at Canopy Growth; Ishan Ghosh at Barrett and Welsh; Robert Jenkyn at Media Experts; Allison Litzinger at The Bay; Amir Sahba at Thinkingbox; Carol Shmygol at ATB; and Stephanie Yung at Zulu Alpha Kilo.

To find out who won what, you can watch the virtual awards show (which will feature some special guests) next week Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EST here.

2022 AToMiC Awards shortlist