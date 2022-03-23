Citizen Relations makes key additions to its Hub A new VP of strategy and several creatives are among the hires made by the agency's integrated unit.

Citizen’s new Hub additions, clockwise from top left: Malav Naik, Lindsay Page, Shirley Xu Wang, Travis Myers, Evan Sue-Ping, Marly Dichter and Anton Mwewa (not pictured: Emily Johnston and Rebecca Myers).

Citizen Relations is adding to “The Hub,” bolstering its roster with seven new hires and a pair of imports from elsewhere in the agency’s network.

Last fall, the PR agency created The Hub to provide more creative and strategy services in response to demand for integrated “earned-first” approaches, led by Josh Budd, who was hired as the agency’s first CCO last year. It has since worked with the likes of Molson Coors, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo and SickKids. The Hub also connects all six of Citizen’s offices in North America.



Leading the new hires is VP of strategy Lindsay Page, who previously spent six years at Edelman. Joining her on the strategy team is new senior strategist Malay Naik (who previously held the same title at FCB Canada).

In addition, both SVP of strategy Emily Johnston will be joining the Hub, transferring from Citizen’s New York office, while account director Rebecca Myers has been brought in from the Toronto PR team to take over as director of strategic communications.

On the creative team, Citizen has hired senior copywriter Travis Myers (previously of No Fixed Address) and senior art director Anton Mwewa (formerly of John St.). Also joining from John St. are the junior creative team of copywriter Marly Dichter and art director Shirley Xu Wang. Rounding out the new additions is resource manager Evan Sue-Ping.