Meet the 2022 Strategy Awards co-chairs and live jury The competition kicks off with four new categories and an April 11 early-bird deadline.

The Strategy Awards have returned, kicking off this week with the first call for entries, and now, the announcement of the 2022 co-chairs and live jury panel.

This year’s medal discussions will be led by Trin Tham, CMO at Harry Rosen, and Shari Walczak, co-founder and CSO at The Garden Collective.

Once the competition submission period closes, the co-chairs will later meet with the 12 brand and strategy heads (below) in July to deliberate and determine the Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze medal winners.

Dawn Bednarski, head of marketing, RBC Ventures

Wain Choi, ECD, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Ingrid Enriquez-Donissaint, director, strategic planning, Tam-Tam\TBWA

Emma Eriksson, fractional CMO (formerly at General Mills Canada)

Helen Galanis, CEO, Initiative

Andrea Isbester, CSO, Publicis

Ed Lee, director of strategy, Venture

Shirley Mukerjea, senior marketing director, PepsiCo Foods Canada

Bob Park, chief brand officer, GE Appliances

Cheryl Radisa, VP of marketing, SkipTheDishes

Sarah Thompson, chief strategy officer, MindShare Canada

Max Valiquette, chief ctrategy officer, Diamond Integrated Marketing

This year’s program also sees the addition of four new categories: Budget-Savvy Strategy (how your brand stood out in its category despite being outspent by competitors); DEI Strategy (how your brand is addressing inequity and championing equality); Tech Strategy (how your brand is utilizing tech’s potential effectively); and Sustainability Strategy (how your brand is articulating its sustainability efforts, and creating a meaningful connection for consumers).

For more information and to enter the awards, visit the website here. This year’s early-bird deadline ends April 11.