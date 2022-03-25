Razorfish named digital AOR for Beiersdorf Canada The recently relaunched agency takes on duties for a roster that includes Nivea and Coppertone.

Beiersdorf is saying “ja” to Razorfish, naming the shop its digital AOR in Canada after a competitive RFP.

The agency’s mandate will include all digital marketing for Beiersdorf’s skincare brands: Nivea, Coppertone, Eucerin and Elastoplast. The remit includes digital marketing, social media strategy and execution, community management, CRM, SEO, site management and analytics.

The incumbent was Montreal-based BAM Strategy, which was invited to the RFP and participated in the pitch process.

New brand work for all four Beiersdorf brands will start appearing in-market in Q2, and according to Alister Adams, Canada lead for Razorfish, the agency has been rapidly adding staff across account, strategy, creative and analytics to meet the demands of this and other recent wins.

Publicis relaunched Razorfish in Canada last spring and Razorfish boasts it has has won all three pitches that it participated in last year.

The agency will work closely with Beiersdorf’s other Canadian partners, including Publicis One Touch (creative), Wavemaker (media) and 1Milk2Sugars (PR).

Yücel Kurt, Beiersdorf manager of media, digital and agency relations, says the company was impressed by Razorfish’s proprietary tools, strategic insights into its business and creative ideas.

In March, Beiersdorf announced its highest growth rates for its consumer business came from Latin America (18.8%) and North America (13.0%). Its core brand Nivea recorded organic sales growth of 5.5% in 2021.