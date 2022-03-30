ICYMI: Watch the virtual AToMiC Awards show If you didn't catch it live, you can see what the jurors had to say about the Gold and Grand Prix-winning work right here.

As the world has learned over the last two years, you can juggle working, living and winning awards all from home.

Yesterday’s AToMiC Awards kicked off with a virtual show, featuring many of the esteemed jurors and some special guest appearances by some of the Zuligans and Rethinkers behind this year’s two Grand Prix-winning campaigns.

In case you missed it, strategy made the show (which also includes a highlight reel of the Gold winners) available to the industry to watch in their own time. And, of course, if you’re curious who won what, and how, make sure to check out all 38 winners and their cases here.