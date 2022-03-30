Sugar, cream or protein powder? Allo's coffee-soluble supplement is being trialed in gyms and health stores to reach people that tried to DIY their own version.

Call it a new “whey” to get your protein and your morning caffeine fix.

Allo Nutrition is launching Allo, which it says is the the first protein powder crafted to dissolve instantly in hot coffee.

“With protein powders, traditionally, you scoop it out of a big tub,” explains Maya Amani, managing director at Allo Nutrition. It has to be dissolved in a cold liquid because of thermal stability, and the containers protein powders come in are also usually large, cumbersome and messy.

Allo, by contrast, is in convenience-focused packets, meant for busy, on-the-go fitness aficionados to simply mix into their morning brews.

“Now you have protein in a different application,” Amani states.

After much discussion – and failed attempts by DIYers online – to get a “profee” fix (a proper mix of protein and coffee) Amani says Allo solved the equation without creating a viscous mess.

The new Allo product, a hydrolyzed whey protein, was developed over the course of more than a year and is clump-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free. And Amani tells strategy the product will mix with any hot beverage, though the packaging calls out Nescafe soluble coffee offerings to drive familiarity.

There are a range of protein powder SKUs, the majority of which are derived from coffee flavours – sweet vanilla, luscious caramel, or rich hazelnut – plus a natural flavourless option.

One serving of Allo contains 10 grams of hydrolyzed whey protein powder, with options to suit all coffee drinkers’ preferences: Non-creamer natural, flavoured non-creamer, and flavoured creamers.

The product is aimed at health conscious consumers, and according to Amani, the company wanted a product launch that coincided with New Year’s and resolutions, but coming to market later in the spring gave it the opportunity to be Health Canada-certified, and natural health product certified.

March is Nutrition Month, however, and this fits its brand positioning as well, especially with how it is coming to market in retail.

Allo is now available for purchase on its website and is currently being sold at health food stores and and independent gyms as well, where it’s being trialled. Amani says it has designs on conventional retail channels as well, with display packaging, tabletop boxes, floor sets that are stackable and ready for mainstream positioning.

Ideally, Amani says the brand wants to be in both the coffee and supplement aisles of traditional grocers, to cover a more casual buyer in addition to fitness buffs.

According to Mordor Intelligence numbers, the Canadian whey protein market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, as consumers are exploring ways to stay fit and opt for healthy lifestyles. The market is segmented into whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and hydrolyzed whey protein.