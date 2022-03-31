UHN Foundation picks Zulu Alpha Kilo as AOR The hosptial fundraiser wants to build awareness about the research, education and patient care it funds.

The UHN Foundation, the fundraising arm of the University Health Network, has named Zulu Alpha Kilo as its agency of record.

The foundation has set ambitious goals for the new partnership as it looks to build awareness of itself, its mission and the need for funding in order to draw new donors. Zulu will develop a “collaborative partnership” with the foundation, says Mike Sutton, the agency’s president and CEO.

The agency will help the foundation develop strategy and creative, as well as act as a communications integrator.

“We’ve done the groundwork for our newly combined brand and positioning. We’ve been looking for the right agency partner to evolve that thinking and help us understand how to best motivate, inspire, engage and steward our donors, as well as new prospects, to help UHN build a healthier world,” says Louise Aspin, SVP and chief development officer of the UHN Foundation. “Zulu rose to the top because of their passion, outstanding creative product and integrated production and media offering.”

The foundation, which was created from the amalgamation of the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation and Toronto Rehab Foundation in April 2021, is the fundraising arm of the UHN Network and raises an average of $150 million annually for research, education and enhancement of patient care at Toronto General and Western hospitals, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN.