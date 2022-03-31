WestJet runs a long-steeped activation in the U.K. Originally planned for March 2020, a pop-up shop of teas inspired by Canadian destinations has finally opened.

Delays aren’t necessarily uncommon for airlines, but in the case of an activation promoting WestJet’s service between England and Canada, it was an extraordinarily long one.

The campaign, “Hightea by WestJet,” was set for launch in March 2020, when the airline was moving full steam ahead with its evolution from a regional discount carrier to a global airline.

But it had to be put on hold due to the pandemic and international travel restrictions. Two years later, it finally took off, with WestJet opening a pop-up tea shop in the heart of London that offered locals a flight of teas inspired by four Canadian cities they can reach from both Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

The signature blends were created by Canadian-owned The Honest Leaf and include one made to represent Vancouver from jasmine, lavender, white tea and rose; one for Calgary with roasted barley, honeybush, green tea and vanilla; one for Toronto featuring black tea, ginger, apple, yerba mate, cardamom and cinnamon; and one for Halifax including green tea, calendula, and butterfly blue pea flower.

The pandemic was, obviously, a major force of disruption for all airlines, which had to mothball many of their aircraft and put service routes on hold.

The activation was led by Rethink.