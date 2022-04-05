Corner Office Shifts: Leadership changes at GM Plus, Nudestix taps former L'Oreal digital marketer, and Canadian metaverse co. Looking Glass Labs hires NFT expert.

By Will Novosedlik

Marissa West to lead GM Canada, as Scott Bell moves to Chevrolet in global role

General Motors Canada has appointed Marissa West – currently executive chief engineer, Global Mid-Size Truck & Medium Duty Truck – to the president and managing director role.

West takes over the role from Scott Bell, who has been appointed VP Global Chevrolet.

For the past three years, West has led the design, engineering and development of several programs within the GM truck family. Prior to that, she was director, Global Noise & Vibration and Vehicle Dynamics Center after holding various leadership roles throughout the Global Product Development organization.

As for Bell, he first joined GM Canada as VP sales, service and marketing in 2018, and has been president and managing director of GM Canada since September 2019. He led the Canadian Executive Council and GM Canada’s Board of Directors and served as the chair of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association.

Bell also led the reopening of Oshawa Assembly and the conversion of CAMI Assembly into Canada’s first large-scale EV plant. The plant will produce BrightDrop electric delivery vans. He also led GM Canada through the COVID-19 pandemic, notably overseeing the production of 10 million face masks for the Government of Canada.

Former L’Oreal marketer joins Nudestix to lead digital efforts

Robert Beredo, who was once the global chief digital officer for L’Oreal, has joined Nudestix in a similar transformational role.

Nudestix offers a wide range of products for eyes, lips, and cheeks, as well as a range of natural skincare products under its sister brand, Nudeskin. Both brands’ products are gluten-free, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates and with vegan options, and use eco-friendly, biodegradable, and recyclable packaging.

Arriving at the company in the newly-created global chief digital officer role, Beredo will be tasked with developing the digital and e-commerce vision for both Nudestix and Nudeskin, as well as deliver sustainable topline growth.

“The Nudestix brand has a strong community, putting the consumer first in everything they do,” said Beredo. “It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity to lead the brand’s digital transformation and e-commerce acceleration.”

NFT marketer Ryan Lassi to run Project Origin metaverse



“Meta-marketer” Ryan Lassi has been tapped by Vancouver-based Looking Glass Labs for the role of SVP marketing, House of Kibaa (HoK).

Previously a marketer at Red Bull, Spotify and travel and entertainment company Pollen, Lassi will be responsible for driving awareness of HoK’s Project Origin, a metaverse for 3D assets that allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments.

At both Red Bull and Spotify, Lassi oversaw experiential strategy and execution. At Pollen, he implemented marketing strategies for global superstars like Justin Bieber, J Balvin and Kygo. Lassi also has experience advising artists and brands on creative marketing strategy, including marketing support for the deadmau5 x Smear Balls head5 NFT collection.