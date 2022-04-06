DonerNorth named AOR for Edo Japan As the QSR prepares to expand, the agency will help ensure it does so with a well-defined brand identity.

Restaurant chain Edo Japan has picked DonerNorth as its new AOR as it looks to bring its brand to a bigger audience.

Following a month’s long competitive pitch process, DonerNorth will be responsible for enhancing Edo’s brand identity, as the QSR franchise is set to accelerate nationwide expansion to the tune of about 25 new restaurants annually.

Edo will work with DonerNorth to further establish the brand as it expands into new regional markets, following successful openings in Ontario and BC last year, with DonerNorth upstaffing to handle the account.

Edo represents the first competitive pitch win for DonerNorth since being formed in December 2021, following the merger between Stagwell’s Union with shopper agency 6Degrees. DonerNorth also recently helped Tim Hortons launch its new ice cream. Prior to the merger, both Union and 6Degrees had individually acquired recent new business, including WSIB, Arterra Wines, and Cadillac Fairview.

First founded in 1979, Edo Japan has over 140 locations across Canada. Despite that, it is “an incredible brand that many people haven’t heard of – yet” admits Catherine Marcolin, president of DonerNorth, adding that it’s going to create “big, unifying ideas” designed to connect and convert consumer.

Jessica Pellow, VP marketing at Edo Japan, says the new agency partnership will help bring its story to a new customer. With the pandemic driving exponential growth in its online and delivery sales, Edo wants a partner that could connect with audiences not only in new markets, but also in the digital space.

“DonerNorth demonstrated a true understanding of customer insights, localized marketing strategy and our overall brand vision,” says Pellow. “We will work with DonerNorth to deepen our connection with customers by making the Edo brand stand out across all channels.”

DonerNorth’s first project for Edo Japan is expected to launch later this year.