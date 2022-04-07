Cossette hires new tech and CRM VP Bruce Haryott is the latest in several recent appointments on the agency's TD account.

Cossette has hired Bruce Haryott as VP of technology and CRM.

Based in Cossette’s Toronto office, Haryott will be focused on leading the technology team working on TD, with which the agency has been working as a strategic partner for the last seven years to grow its CRM program nationally. One of Haryott’s specific tasks will be bolstering the CRM and targeted marketing capabilities on Cossette’s TD team.

Haryott joins from Klick Health, where he was the agency’s VP of technology, but also brings software and CRM experience from the likes of IBM and American Express.

“Data-driven communication has evolved at record speed, especially as consumer attention has shifted largely online over the past two years,” said Kathy McGuire, SVP and GM at Cossette Toronto. “Bruce’s deep knowledge in this space will enable us to expand our thought leadership and service offering at Cossette, and help us continue to elevate TD’s long-term innovation.”

Last summer, Cossette promoted Andrea O’Donnell to a VP, business leadership role on the TD account, while Mario Cesareo and Sarah Rutherford were promoted to group creative directors on the team last fall.