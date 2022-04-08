Grey hires Mark Mason as ECD The agency's new creative leader has been tasked with building creative momentum through work and recruitment.

Grey has new creative leadership in Canada, having hired Mark Mason as its new ECD.

Mason has been tasked with full creative stewardship of Grey Group’s clients in Canada, which include Audible, Canadian Blood Services, Pringles, Volvo and Lindt. The agency also works on cross-border assignments with Tums and Nexium through relationships with WPP and AKQA Group (which was created through a merger of Grey and AKQA, though the agency’s name stayed the same in Canada). He has also been tasked with building creative momentum for Grey not just through the work, but by recruiting top talent.

The new ECD’s duties cover work at Grey, as well as consumer-facing work at sister agency Tank. Mason takes over the role from James Ansley, who left Grey in January to go on sabbatical following 10 years at the agency.

Mason has been working as a freelancer for the last five years, though has had senior creative roles at the likes of Leo Burnett, Lowe Roche, TBWA and BBDO. He has worked on campaigns for the likes of Guinness, PepsiCo, Gillette, Nissan and Campbell’s.