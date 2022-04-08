Harry Rosen tees up a campaign for golf apparel The retailer is going to the Masters, bringing its confidence-boosting platform to another realm that's ready to be elevated.

From cuff links to the links, Harry Rosen is playing with TV commentator conventions to support its latest golf apparel offerings.

The Canadian lux menswear brand’s latest campaign features the typical play-by-play chatter from a golf broadcast and instead applies it to suave personal style rather than say, choice of clubs.

Trinh Tham, EVP and CMO at Harry Rosen, says that advising men on how to present a look of confidence on and around the golf course is the next step in the brand’s positioning.

The golf-themed campaign was conceived by agency partner Zulu Alpha Kilo and is the latest installment of Harry Rosen’s “Set the Tone” platform, which launched in 2020, focused on the idea that when people dress with confidence, they feel their best, enabling them to be the best version of themselves for their family, their romantic relationships, their communities and their profession. The platform launched with an aim of elevating more casual men’s fashion, and the latest step takes that same approach to golf, which isn’t always considered the most fashion-forward space.



“Harry Rosen isn’t here to improve your score. They’re simply here to ensure you look and feel your best, whether you shoot 80 or 100,” says Wain Choi, ECD at Zulu Alpha Kilo. “Then again, when you feel your best, chances are you’ll play a little better too.”

The latest Harry Rosen spot is airing during live coverage of the Masters, and this year marks the first time in about two years that Tiger Woods is teeing off at the tournament, attempting a comeback after being hobbled by injuries. The “Tiger Effect,” is the ratings boost that the player typically gives high profile tournaments.

The spots are supported by six-second videos, each featuring a different golfer with punchy headlines like “Improve your shirt game” and “Style from head to tee.”

The campaign also includes OOH, social, in-store collateral, and print in golf publications. This weekend, the brand will also be taking the tone of the campaign to its social accounts, where it will be offering commentary on the Masters – more specifically, on the golfers’ clothes.

Media buying was handled internally by Harry Rosen. Zulubot handled post production and editing.

The retailer has been seeking opportunities beyond the typical suits it has traditionally been known for, even outside of menswear. Last year, the retailer did a temporary name change to “Hairy Rosen” to kick off a content-led strategy to pursue expanding opportunity in men’s grooming.

As Ian Rosen, the company’s EVP of digital and strategy told strategy, men are investing a lot in personal care these days and that Harry Rosen is evolving based on what the customer is asking for, which is convenience in a lot of ways, as well as demand for certain categories.