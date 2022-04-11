In Brief: Cossette names new business leads to build consulting offer Plus, Lg2 names new head of client services in Toronto and Quarry gets new owners.

Cossette picks two new leaders to grow its consulting offering

Cossette has made a pair of appointments geared towards building its consulting services, promoting Jean Hugo Filion to SVP, business lead and hiring Vanessa Cherenfant as VP, business lead.

Filion first joined the agency in 2005, and since then has worked with clients including L’Oréal, The Home Depot, General Mills, Google, Simons and Liberté. In his newly elevated role, he has been tasked with further developing Cossette’s consulting expertise and digital solutions.

Cherenfant joins from CRM consulting firm XRM vision, where she was head of strategy, operations, product and innovation. She also brings experience from Bombardier and Createch. Working with Filion, Cherenfant will help develop the consulting service offering, in addition to leading business plans and managing operations for the team.

“By combining Jean Hugo’s extensive knowledge of our industry and corporate culture with Vanessa’s rich and varied experience, they’ll drive our product forward and propel our services to new markets, both here and abroad,” said Louis Duchesne, president, Quebec and East, at Cossette.

Lg2 hires new client service head in Toronto

Shelley-Ann Scott has joined Lg2 as VP, client services as the agency’s Toronto office continues to grow.

In her new role, Scott has been tasked with leading the agency’s entire client service group in Toronto, which works on accounts including LCBO, Under Armour, The Bay, Danone, The Source, Catelli Foods, Partake Brewing and Women’s Shelters Canada.

Scott is coming off of nearly 12 years at Juniper Park\TBWA, where she was most recently managing director for the agency’s CIBC account.

Quarry completes ownership succession plan

Four senior leaders of St. Jacobs, Ontario-based B2B agency Quarry have completed a management buyout, taking full ownership of the agency.

President and CEO Tony Mohr, along with managing directors Meredith Fuller, Mandey Moote and Richard Hill have each taken an equal stake in the agency, completing a succession plan that was started five years ago. All four of the owners have been with the agency for at least 15 years.

The three previous largest shareholders – former chair Alan Quarry, chief innovation officer Glen Drummond and former president Ken Whyte – have all resigned from their board roles and duties with the agency.

“We think a clean break is best for everyone, plus all three of us have exciting new projects already on the go,” Alan Quarry said in a statement, describing the succession plan as a “win-win-win” for clients, shareholders and staff. ““There have been several serious offers over the years from other agencies and holding companies to purchase Quarry Integrated. My other shareholders and I decided that selling-in to the current leadership was a better solution than selling-out to another company. The three of us are very proud of what we have achieved over the years and frankly did not want to see our culture and talented team packaged up and sold to strangers.”