Meet the shortlist jurors for this year’s Strategy Awards These senior marketing and planning execs will determine the finalists before the live jury convenes later this year.

The 24 jurors who will be reviewing, scoring and putting forward the strongest batch of 2022 Strategy Awards entries has been revealed.

Below are the marketing, strategy and planning experts who have been selected to judge the work and determine the shortlist that goes to the previously announced live jury – which is being chaired by Harry Rosen’s Trinh Tham and The Garden Collective’s Shari Walczak – for medaling.

The 2022 Strategy Awards shortlist jury

Yvonne Anyon, GM, marketing, London Drugs

Bethanie Butcher, VP, marketing, brand operations, analytics & insights, P&G

Michelle Campbell, VP, strategy, Huge

Carissa Dougall, managing director, strategy, Bond Brand Loyalty

Matt Foulk, founder, principal strategist, Jolly Good

Jillian Hale, manager, consumer marketing, Travel Alberta

Shelagh Hartford, VP, strategy, FCB

Sandra Huynh, marketing, sponsorship & partnership strategy, Sobeys

Fatima Israel, CMO, EY Canada

Elisabeth Jamot, VP, creative strategy, Sid Lee

Jean-Claude M. Kikongi, director, strategy lead, Cossette

Zach Klein, head of strategy, No Fixed Address

Christine Larouche, partner & strategy director, Lg2

Jason Last, partner, strategy director, Conflict

Eryn LeMesurier, director of brand marketing, Neo Financial

Rachel Leung, senior manager, marketing communications, Tim Hortons

Raymond Ludwin, senior director, promotional marketing, Air Canada

Stéphane Mailhiot, president, Havas Montreal

Nicole Pekerman, founder, CEO, Paid Workout Corp.

Doug Potwin, VP, head of strategy, Giants & Gentlemen

Sammy Rifai, group strategy director, 123w

Pascal Routhier, partner, head of strategy, Rethink Montréal

Min Ryuck, VP, strategy, Taxi

Trevor Thomas, VP strategy, VMLY&R

This year’s program sees the addition of four new categories: Budget-Savvy Strategy (how your brand stood out in its category despite being outspent by competitors); DEI Strategy (how your brand is addressing inequity and championing equality); Tech Strategy (how your brand is utilizing tech’s potential effectively); and Sustainability Strategy (how your brand is articulating its sustainability efforts, and creating a meaningful connection for consumers).

The early-bird deadline ends today April 11, with the regular deadline falling on April 29. For more information and to enter the awards, visit the website here.