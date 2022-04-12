King Street Media names new president and ECD The Toronto independent has brought on David Barnes into the dual role, in addition to making him a partner.

King Street Media has hired David Barnes as president and ECD, as well making him the Toronto indie shop’s newest partner.

Barnes is the agency’s first president, and is set to work work side-by-side with the partners who previously split leadership duties: Anthony Chiaravalloti (also the agency’s managing partner), Mark Simone (director of accounts) and Daniel Francavilla (lead strategist) to lead the agency, in addition to being its top creative. Francavilla says Barnes’ experience will be “key” in building and scaling the agency’s “adaptive content” model, which aims to respond to societal and cultural cues in real time. Barnes will also be “leading the ethos, branding, and strategic partnerships of the company into the new world of digital ad agencies,” Francavilla says.

Partner and director of creative services April Hossain previously led the creative offering at King Street Media. Hossain left the agency in December, and has since taken a role as creative production manager at Luxy Hair.

Barnes joins King Street Media after spending more than two years as ACD for loyalty-focused consumer engagement agency Cult Collective. He was also VP and CD at Mindshape, where he helped win a digital AOR assignments for Scotts Miracle Gro, and also worked with clients such as Kruger Packaging and Fleischmann’s. Prior to Mindshape, Barnes held senior creative posts at Mint, Community Agency and Great Gulf Developments.

King Street Media formed in 2018 and offers services including digital strategy, performance-based marketing, social media and content. Last year, it acquired Now Creative Group, bringing its operations within King Street Media, but also launching Now Impact Studio, an offering focused on nonprofits, governments and social impact businesses. Its client roster includes Action Canada for Sexual Health, the Canadian Credit Union Association, Niagara National Golf & Country, Business France North America and Globalive.