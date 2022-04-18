Corner Office Shifts: Canada Goose and Sapsucker get new presidents Carrie Baker and Ryan Klein assume the roles after contributing to their respective company's growth.

By Will Novosedlik

Canada Goose creates a new role for Carrie Baker

Ten-year company veteran Carrie Baker, who has previously held the roles of EVP, chief of staff and chief communications officer, has been promoted to the newly created role of president.

Most recently, she was responsible for boosting business in one of the company’s fastest growing regions, North America, where she led an impressive 36% sales growth in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022. She also helped lead the company to develop its “Sustainable Impact Strategy.”

Chairman and CEO Dani Reiss, who still oversees all aspects of the business from strategy to operations, praised Baker’s leadership and operational skills in helping bring the brand to what he sees as an inflection point in the company’s growth. Canada Goose has been growing globally and recently expanded into footwear, lightweight down, rainwear, windwear and knitwear, moves that CEO Reiss said constitute a necessary next step in the brand’s evolution.

In her new role as president, Baker will continue to report to CEO Reiss.

Sapsucker taps Ryan Klein to assume the role of president

Ryan Klein, who has been with Canada’s organic sparkling tree water company Sapsucker since 2019, most recently in the role of chief operating officer, has been promoted to president. He will be taking on the duties of Tim Lute, who had been CEO since Klein joined the company.

Before arriving at Sapsucker, Klein was at fast casual franchise Freshii, where he was credited with driving significant growth, building partnerships with brands like Air Canada, Shell and Walmart and playing a pivotal role in taking the company public.

Sapsucker is a plant-based and nutrient rich beverage sustainably harvested from Canadian maple trees. It is available at retailers across Canada including Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys and Whole Foods and online.

In his most recent role as COO, Klein served as a key point of contact for vendors along with managing operations. “Since joining Sapsucker, Ryan has been a great contributor to our growth and we see this promotion as an organic fit,” said Nancy Chapman, Founder of Sapsucker.