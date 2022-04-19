In Brief: Zulu names managing director for Vancouver office Plus, Juliet adds a managing director role and Mondelez has a new shopper marketing lead.

Zulu Alpha Kilo looks within to find leader for Vancouver office

David Tremblay has been promoted by Zulu Alpha Kilo to become the managing director for its new Vancouver office.

A Vancouver native, Tremblay has been working with Zulu in Toronto since 2014 when he joined as an account director on Audi Canada. Since then, he has worked across the agency’s client list, including leading the team behind the Subaru “Outback GOOAT” campaign and working on HomeEquity Bank’s “Retire In The Home You Love” brand platform.

Zulu first announced it was expanding to Vancouver in February, naming Michael Mayes and Dean Lee ECDs last month. Tremblay will work with the creatives to lead the office on both regional and national accounts. Clients based in Western Canada already include A2 Milk, ENMAX and ToursByLocals, with more to be announced.

Indie shop Juliet adds client service leadership

Juliet has named Lin Wan Kulig managing director, client services, a new role for the agency.

An ex-Lg2 group director, Kulig worked on brands such as Under Armour, Catelli Pasta, and Bonduelle, and was previously Juniper Park/TBWA’s group account director for a nearly nine-year tenure.

Juliet CCO Ryan Spelliscy tells strategy the hire is in response to recent growth, including winning Utah-based tech company Podium’s business last month, and also expanding global scope with personal care brand, Moroccan Oil.

“As we continue to grow, the systems [Kulig] puts in place will ensure that the growth happens in a sustainable way,” Spelliscy says.

In February, Juliet announced the hires of a new partner and co-head of strategy.

Mondelēz nabs Weston Foods talent

Sonia Bongiorno has joined Mondelēz International as Canada team lead for shopper marketing. The company tells strategy she will lead shopper initiatives across its brand portfolio, which includes Cadbury, Oreo, Chips Ahoy and Maynards.

Bongiorno is coming off of three years at Weston Foods, where she held senior ecommerce, shopper marketing, digital and brand build roles. Bongiorno recently helped drive Weston bread growth for its D’Italiano and Wonder brands.