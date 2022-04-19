PepsiCo Foods Canada names a new CMO Jess Spaulding is joining the team from Texas, as former chief marketer Ian Adler takes on a new global role.

Jess Spaulding is the new chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Foods Canada.

According to the company, Spaulding will relocate to Canada in the months ahead and will begin transitioning into her new position in early May. Her role covers marketing leadership from a brand portfolio that includes Doritos, Quaker, Lays, Crispy Minis and Smartfood, among others.

Spaulding takes over the Canadian marketing leadership from Ian Adler. Named VP and CMO in 2018, Adler is moving on to a new role within the company as global VP of commercial acceleration.

Spaulding is joining the PepsiCo Foods Canada team from its North American marketing team in Plano, Texas, where she was senior marketing director for the U.S.’s Cheetos and Intense Flavors portfolio.

Since joining PepsiCo in 2009, she also worked on the Gatorade, Stacy’s and Popcorners brands, as well as helped establish the global brand positioning for Quaker. Prior, Spaulding worked in strategic consulting and as a senior analyst with management consultancy McKinsey & Co in the U.S. and European CPG Practices.