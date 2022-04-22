Taxi hires Graham Lang as North American CCO He will provide creative leadership for Taxi's clients, as well as its increasing collaborations with the rest of VMLY&R.

Taxi is bolstering its North American leadership team with the hire of Graham Lang as CCO for North America.

Lang will join the agency on June 20 and report directly to Rob Guénette, Taxi CEO for North America. In his new role, he will be part of the global creative board led by Debbi Vandeven, Guénette says.

In February, Taxi co-CCOs Kelsey Horne and Alexis Bronstorph left the agency to take over creative duties at No Fixed Address. However, Lang’s hiring is a returning to having a CCO with a remit that covers the entirety of Taxi’s operations in North America, something Guénette says is a response to the agency’s increased collaboration within the VMLY&R network.

“[Lang's] mandate is to provide high level leadership to Taxi’s senior creative leaders across all our agencies and ensure continued high creative standards both for Taxi network clients and with mandates and collaborations on VMLY&R global accounts,” Guénette told strategy. “It’s exciting to have a CCO with a North American scope once again, and especially so with Graham having deep connections within the VMLY&R network. It’s a recipe for growth.”

Lang also sees his new role as “an incredible opportunity for growth.”

“I look forward to supporting the already strong creative leadership team across the network, as well as working closely with Taxi presidents Emma Toth in Canada, David Jenkins in the U.S., and Christine Maw at Type1,” he said.

Though he had previously worked within the VMLY&R network in both London and South Africa, Lang is moving from Juniper Park\TBWA, where he has served as CCO since 2018 and worked on major brands including Nissan, CIBC, Apple, GoDaddy and PepsiCo.

“We’re grateful for Graham’s contributions at Juniper Park\TBWA over the last four years,” says Jill Nykoliation, the agency’s CEO, citing key achievements at the Effies among them. “At the same time, we view every change as an opportunity to grow and disrupt, and this is no exception. We are excited to lean into the new and look forward to announcing new creative leadership soon.”