2022 Marketing Awards: The Design shortlist revealed

Every day this week, strategy is revealing the finalists in contention for a coveted "M" award.
By Jennifer Horn
23 hours ago

marketing awardsAll week this week, strategy is revealing the best of the best campaigns and programs that made their way to the final Marketing Awards judging round.

Today, we kick off the creative parade with Design.

The category’s main jurors, led by chairs Claire Dawson (Underline Studios) and Mooren Bofill (123w), already met with their peers to review, discuss, deliberate and medal the winning work. All of the creative branding and design work below made it through the first online round of judging and into the live jury room, but not all will win an “M” trophy at the awards gala in June. 

Stay tuned for more shortlist announcements every day this week, as well as information about the show, which will return for an in-person celebration of the Marketing Awards’ centennial year.

2022 Design Shortlist

20th Anniversary John St. John St.
Ability Signs Rethink Décathlon
Ballsy Ribbon Rethink BC Cancer Foundation
Biblio Lofts Biography Design NVSBLE Development
Bleufeu Cossette Bleufeu
Braille Box Rethink Purdys
Circular Design for Fashion Sid Lee Ellen MacArthur Foundation
Entre Pierre et Terre Spirits Wedge Entre Pierre et Terre Spirits
Frill Blaster Pro John St. No Frills
Health Hut rebrand Lg2 Health Hut
Here to Win Cossette World Wheelchair Rugby
Hershey x NBA: Sweeter Together Mosaic Hershey
Juste pour rire Cossette Juste pour rire
Last Dish Lg2 Toronto Restaurant Workers’ Relief Fund (TRWRF)
Ludia Lg2 Ludia
Lungs In The Air McCann Breathe The Lung Association
National Magazine Awards Rethink National Magazine Awards Foundation
Notes IPA Zulu Alpha Kilo SingleCut Beersmiths
Orders of Sacrifice Zulu Alpha Kilo HomeEquity Bank & Royal Canadian Legion
Periods for Periods Rethink Periods for Periods
Place des arts Sid Lee Place des arts
Planeterra Cossette Planeterra
Pyrowave Sid Lee Pyrowave
Repurposeful Instructions Rethink IKEA
Shifting Perspective Daughter Creative Calgary Foundation
Stush Pinky Poppin’ Patties Mosaic Stush Patties
Sunshine in a Box Leo Burnett Leo Burnett
The Bay brand refresh Lg2 The Bay
The Micropedia of Microaggressions Zulu Alpha Kilo Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA)
The ScrapsBook Rethink IKEA
The Time is Now One Twenty Three West Athletics Canada
The Zero-Waste Welcome Kit TYPE1 (TAXI + Wunderman Thompson) Volkswagen
Tough Turban Zulu Alpha Kilo Pfaff Harley-Davidson
We All Speak Play Cossette The Bentway
Wino Wedge Wino
Woah Dough Leo Burnett Woah Dough
Year Without Touch Daughter Creative Calgary Foundation (Vital Signs)

 

