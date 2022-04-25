Juniper Park\TBWA names Jenny Glover acting CCO Glover will succeed Graham Lang, who is leaving the agency to take a North American leadership role at Taxi.

Jenny Glover, formerly Juniper Park\TBWA’s ECD, has been appointed its acting CCO.

Glover succeeds Graham Lang, who is departing the agency to take on the post of CCO North America for Taxi. Glover, herself, joined JP\TBWA in 2018, moving from Johannesburg-based sister agency TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris to step into the ECD role in Toronto. Her work has won wide recognition from Cannes, D&AD, and the Clios.

She has also taken a mentorship role within the organization. While in South Africa, she co-founded Open Chair, a gender equity initiative within the South African advertising industry designed to open doors for women in creative careers. At JP\TBWA, she runs weekly creative training sessions, and runs masterclasses on thought leadership for the global TBWA network.

“Beyond borders, Jenny is one of the best creatives in the industry and she epitomizes our core agency values of gratitude and growth,” says Jill Nykoliation, the agency’s CEO. “She combines world-class creativity with unwavering humanity, which makes her beloved by both our team and our clients. Jenny leaves an indelible mark on people’s careers.”

“The ultimate goal is always to create branding excellence for our clients, but my methodology is also fundamentally human – to stay creatively curious, keep pushing, and to create better work by nurturing and growing talent,” says Glover. “The work and the people are intrinsically connected.”

With her appointment, Glover joins Nykoliation and Des Jones, the agency’s CSO, on JP\TBWA’s executive team. She will serve in the “acting capacity” while working with Nykoliation and Ben Williams, TBWA’s global chief creative experience officer, to “define the long-term creative leadership structure of the agency,” says Nykoliation.