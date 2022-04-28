2022 Marketing Awards: The Public Service Advertising shortlist revealed Who, and what, will win an "M" award at the gala this June?

Drumroll, please… The fourth and almost final shortlist is revealed. Below are the campaigns that stand a chance at winning a 2022 Marketing Award in the Public Service Advertising category.

Last week the PS jurors congregated for several days, deciding which work is deserving of a Gold, Silver, Bronze or, possibly, a Grand Prix. The group was led by co-chairs Krista Webster of Veritas and Jenny Glover of Juniper Park\TBWA.

Earlier this week, strategy announced the Design, Multicultural and Craft nominees. We’ll be closing the week off with a nod to the main Advertising finalists tomorrow.

For more information on the awards, visit the website here. More information about strategy‘s first live, in-person event since before the start of the pandemic will be announced in the coming weeks. The show will take place in Toronto this June.

Public Service Advertising shortlist