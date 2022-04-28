2022 Marketing Awards: The Public Service Advertising shortlist revealed

Who, and what, will win an "M" award at the gala this June?
By Jennifer Horn
14 hours ago

MarketingAwards2018_9289Drumroll, please… The fourth and almost final shortlist is revealed. Below are the campaigns that stand a chance at winning a 2022 Marketing Award in the Public Service Advertising category.

Last week the PS jurors congregated for several days, deciding which work is deserving of a Gold, Silver, Bronze or, possibly, a Grand Prix. The group was led by co-chairs Krista Webster of Veritas and Jenny Glover of Juniper Park\TBWA.

Earlier this week, strategy announced the Design, Multicultural and Craft nominees. We’ll be closing the week off with a nod to the main Advertising finalists tomorrow.

For more information on the awards, visit the website here. More information about strategy‘s first live, in-person event since before the start of the pandemic will be announced in the coming weeks. The show will take place in Toronto this June.

Public Service Advertising shortlist

A Lasting Relationship SPCA de Montréal Sid Lee
AWHL Holiday Series Assaulted Women’s Helpline Giants & Gentlemen
Ballsy Ribbon BC Cancer Foundation Rethink
Bottles Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada Rethink
Bruised Fruit Interval House DonerNorth
Colours of Pride Fondation Émergence Rethink
Dawn Of Life Royal Ontario Museum Broken Heart Love Affair
Day After Day White Ribbon Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
Don’t Get Dieppe’d St. John’s Board of Trade Target
Get Back to Normal Government of Alberta ZGM Modern Marketing Partners
Give Like They’re Yours Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital Cossette
Grown-up Problems Kids Help Phone McCann
Happy Birthday, Twitter Canadian Centre for Child Protection No Fixed Address
Here to Win World Wheelchair Rugby Cossette
House With No Escape Assaulted Women’s Helpline Giants & Gentlemen
Immortal Poppy Royal Canadian Legion Wunderman Thompson
It Stops Now Ministère de l’Éducation Lg2
Loved Ones Forget Themselves, Too Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies Cossette
Manipulation Loop Ministère de l’Éducation Lg2
Mindsets Canadian Down Syndrome Society FCB
Nature Friendly Token David Suzuki Foundation Camp Jefferson
Periods For Periods Periods For Periods Rethink
SickKids Moms Vs. Hard Days SickKids Foundation Cossette
SickKids VS The Unknown: Be A Light SickKids Foundation Cossette
SickKids VS: Monument to the Brave SickKids Foundation Citizen Relations
StreetFluencer Safe Haven Daughter Creative
The Brave List SickKids Foundation Cossette
The Lost Tapes of the 27 Club Over The Bridge Rethink
The Micropedia of Microaggressions Black Business and Professional Association Zulu Alpha Kilo
The Twelve Thousand Ally Global Foundation Veto Studio
This Job Can Break You If You Let It NABS Cossette
Ugly Truths Holiday Sweaters Canadian Mental Health Association Citizen Relations
Uncomfortable Truth Human Rights Foundation Taxi
Uncomposed White Ribbon Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
Very Small Dictionary Fondation pour la langue française Lg2
Wall for Women YWCA Metro Vancouver Rethink
We’re Here Canadian Paralympic Committee BBDO
Writing lights a way out Amnesty International Cossette
