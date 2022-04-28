Meet the 2022 Canadian Young Lions This year's Gold winners have received a trip to Cannes Lions and will compete in the global competition.

The Globe and Mail has revealed the winners for this year’s Canadian Young Lions competitions

The Young Lions competition is open to those 30 or younger working at a Canadian agency or brand. Gold winning teams will compete in the virtual Global Young Lions Competition, with Canada’s Cannes Lions representative The Globe and Mail covering the cost of registration, delegate passes to attend Cannes Lions, flights and accommodation.

The Canadian competition took place over the weekend of Feb. 26 to 28, 2022. The teams had to respond to a brief within a 24- or 48-hour time period, depending on their category. This year’s brief was from Hamilton-based non-profit Youth Mental Health Canada (YMHC).

Entries were evaluated by juries of industry leaders, led by returning chairs Mary Maddever, EVP, editorial director, Brunico (Digital, Film, Print); Cathy Collier, CEO, OMD Canada (Media); and Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products (Marketers).

Winners were revealed Wednesday at the CMDC conference. The Gold winning entries have been highlighted below; for more info on them, as well as the Silver and Bronze work, go to the Canada Young Lions website.

Digital

Gold

“Benefits that Benefit Others”

Reena Feldman, copywriter, FCB Canada

Erika Jee, art director, FCB Canada

The attention given to the importance of mental health means more people than ever have mental health coverage through their benefits at work. But not everyone uses the coverage available to them, which seems unfair considering how many youth don’t get coverage of their own or don’t have full-time employment.

Through a special website, people who willingly provide their plan number and member ID can find out just how much unused coverage they have and donate it to the youth YMHC serves. It also haves the added benefit getting people donate without the hurdle of convincing them to open up their wallets.

Silver

“Rate this Call”

Geneviève Jetté, copywriter, Lg2

Tyran Trieu, art director, Lg2

Bronze

“Unlock Me”

Kennedy Choi, art director, Rethink

Jenai Kershaw, copywriter, Rethink

Film

Gold

“The Audition”

Félix-Antoine Belleville, copywriter, Lg2

Zacharie Turgeon, freelance director, Lg2

YWCA takes a community-focused approach to mental health and suicide prevention, looking to engage all the people in a young person’s life who have a role to play. This spot takes a slightly different spin on that idea, imagining a casting call for all the people who take on those roles, from family members to teachers to bus drivers.

Silver

“Unfinished Stories”

Maxine Hood, assistant editor, Sid Lee

Mac Thomson, assistant editor, Sid Lee

Bronze

“Jenny’s Life”

Émile Lavoie, designer, Colossale

Camille Mongeau, copywriter, freelance

Print

Gold

“The Offline Network”

Caroline Sierra-Bornais, senior art director, Grey Canada

Shirley Yushkov, senior copywriter, Grey Canada

When we’re facing a challenge we don’t know how to solve, most of us immediately head for Google. But this print ad wants to remind family and community members that they can be that (potentially much more helpful) first place young people turn to when they are having thoughts of self-harm.

Silver

“6 Feet Closer”

Charles Caboche, art director, Taxi

Amy Flores, art director, Taxi

Bronze

“Mental Health Facts”

Emma Laberge, art director, Rethink

Laurent H. Tremblay, copywriter, Rethink

Media

Gold

“Mental Engine Check”

Tristan Bonnot-Parent, data analyst assistant, Cossette Media

Anastasiya Matuk, media design assistant, Cossette Media

To remind parents and caregivers that they may need to be proactive in helping youth manage their mental health, this campaign utilizes a car as an analogy: both cars and youth need regular check-ins, they both need that work to be done by an expert and both can break down if that maintenance is ignored. The campaign revolves around a symbol that would not be out of place among a dashboard’s warning lights. The symbol would be used across different media executions, from digital and out-of-home ads to stunts that bring the analogy to life to an air freshener that gives people a reminder ever time they get behind the wheel.

Silver

“Bridging the Gap”

Eileen Bui, assistant digital strategist, OMD

Camilo Trujillo Sanchez, digital supervisor, OMD

Bronze

“Mental Art”

André-Félix Barriault, digital supervisor, Omnicom Media Group

Alexandra Cloutier, digital associate director, Omnicom Media Group

Marketers

Gold

“Gatorade #BeLike”

Omar Elmezaini, marketing manager, Mtn Dew & 7up, PepsiCo Beverages Canada

Kush Gandhi, marketing manager, Miss Vickie’s, Smartfood, Sun Chips, PepsiCo Foods Canada

This partnership imagined putting a spin on Gatorade’s classic “Be Like Mike” campaign, but instead of Michael Jordan, it would use the images of Naomi Osaka, DeMar DeRozan and Simone Biles. By encouraging youth to “be like” athletes who have been open about the mental health challenges they’ve faced, the hope is that they too will feel empowered to speak up about what they are going through, both for themselves and to encourage those around them to utilize YMHC’s services.

Silver

“McDonald’s Happier Meal”

Matt Bissonnette, marketing analytics manager, McDonald’s Canada

Lily Shui, national marketing consultant, McDonald’s Canada

Bronze

“Open One Up with Budweiser”

Melisa Bayrav, senior brand manager, Corona & Modelo, Labatt Breweries of Canada

Michelle Skea, senior brand manager, Stella Artois, Labatt Breweries of Canada