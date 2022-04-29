2022 Marketing Awards: The Advertising shortlist revealed

Here are all the campaigns in contention for an award (or more) in this year's show.
By Jennifer Horn
10 hours ago

marketing awardsThe fifth and final Marketing Awards shortlist is out.

The finalists are revealed just as the Advertising jurors emerge from a four-day judging bonanza where they decorated creative campaigns with Gold, Silver, Bronze and, possibly, Best of Show honours. Those deliberations were led by co-chairs Zak Mroueh of Zulu Alpha Kilo and Alexis Bronstorph of No Fixed Address.

All of the winners will be awarded at the live show in Toronto on June 15, with more details to come.

In case you missed it, check out the Design, Multicultural, Craft and Public Service Advertising finalists that were announced each day this week. And for more information about the awards program, visit the website here.

Advertising shortlist

#TapeOutHate Anomaly Budweiser
20th Anniversary John St. John St.
5G OF THE FUTURE Sid Lee Vidéotron
Ability Signs Rethink Décathlon Canada
Aisles of Glory: Legends of the Haul John St. No Frills
Awards Gone Wild Zulu Alpha Kilo Zulu Alpha Kilo
Becoming An Investor Leo Burnett TD Bank
Beyond Bait Rethink A&W Canada
Book Human Broken Heart Love Affair Internova Travel Group
Braille Box Rethink Purdys
Bublé Drops Edelman SodaStream
Caramilk Secret Confirmed Ogilvy Mondelez
Colour Spoilers Sid Lee Lowe’s
Don’t Get Milked Zulu Alpha Kilo Ratesdotca
Drink From The Cup Rethink Molson Canadian
Eat Joy Cossette Vachon
Frill Blaster Pro John St. No Frills
Get Buckets Anomaly ABinBev – Michelob Ultra
Globes Apart FCB Air Canada
Grand Openings Cossette McDonald’s
Green Screen Shirt Zulu Alpha Kilo Harry Rosen
Heinz Bottleneck Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada
Heinz Crowdsauced Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada
Heinz Hot Dog Pact Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada
Heinz La Tomatina Ketchup Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada
Hey, Wendy! McCann Wendy’s
Hockey For All Rethink Scotiabank
Hockey Night In Canada, Multilingual Edition Rethink Molson Canadian
Invest in Yourself The Local Collective Pink Cherry
Jeep – Charging Billboard Publicis Montréal Stellantis Canada | Jeep
Ketchup+ BBDO PepsiCo – Doritos
Lifegiving Light Wunderman Thompson HSBC Bank USA
Made With Heinz Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada
Naming Rights No Fixed Address Little Caesars
National Magazine Awards Rethink National Magazine Awards Foundation
New Year’s Gathering Lg2 Mondou
Nissan GT-R NFT TBWA\Juniper Park Nissan
Notes IPA Zulu Alpha Kilo SingleCut Beersmiths
Orders of Sacrifice Zulu Alpha Kilo HomeEquity Bank & Royal Canadian Legion
Our Little World Rethink IKEA
Pack Sustainably Rethink IKEA
Ratesdotca Launch Campaign Zulu Alpha Kilo Ratesdotca
Retire in the Home You Love Zulu Alpha Kilo HomeEquity Bank
Slow Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada
Sustainable Platform Rethink IKEA
The Cristiano Bottle Rethink IKEA
The Museum of BS Ogilvy KOHO Financial
The Muskoka Chair Crash Public Inc. LCBO
The ScrapsBook Rethink IKEA
The Trophy / The Athlete Sid Lee IGA (Sobeys)
Tough Turban Zulu Alpha Kilo Pfaff Harley-Davidson
Un-Wreck The Future Broken Heart Love Affair MadeGood
Wait For Heinz Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada
Weighted Napkin John St. Boston Pizza
Wonderful Humans TBWA\Juniper Park Nissan Canada
Work Remote Newfoundland and Labrador Target Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
