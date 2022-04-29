2022 Marketing Awards: The Advertising shortlist revealed Here are all the campaigns in contention for an award (or more) in this year's show.

The fifth and final Marketing Awards shortlist is out.

The finalists are revealed just as the Advertising jurors emerge from a four-day judging bonanza where they decorated creative campaigns with Gold, Silver, Bronze and, possibly, Best of Show honours. Those deliberations were led by co-chairs Zak Mroueh of Zulu Alpha Kilo and Alexis Bronstorph of No Fixed Address.

All of the winners will be awarded at the live show in Toronto on June 15, with more details to come.

Advertising shortlist