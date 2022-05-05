DDB hires Rica Eckersley and Adam Thur as ECDs The duo will lead creative in Canada and contribute to creative network collaboration across North America.

DDB Canada is adding a pair of new ECDs to lead its creative efforts in the country.

Longtime creative partners Rica Eckersley and Adam Thur have been tapped to take on the roles, moving from Stagwell-owned DonerNorth (which was created via the merger of Union and 6Degrees last December), where they have worked together for eight years. They “bring an incredible portfolio, diversity of background and experience, and a deep understanding of strategic insights that fuel and inspire unexpected creative,” says Megan Hardisty, SVP and managing director at DDB Canada, to whom they will report.

The pair have also worked at Juniper Park\TBWA, Taxi and Leo Burnett, and have handled clients including Best Buy, Ikea, Wonder, Virgin Mobile and Audi.

“Their focus on collaboration is tightly aligned with DDB Canada’s philosophy and we are so excited for them to take our creative product to even greater heights,” Hardisty adds.

DDB has been without someone at the ECD level in Canada since its 2020 restructuring. Since then, the company’s creative offering has been led by the ranking creative director in each office; national CD Tony Miller and Edmonton CD Eva Polis remain with the agency, though Toronto’s Erin Kawalecki left the agency to help start Angry Butterfly.

In addition to leading the Canadian creative team, Eckersley and Thur will work closely with DDB’s creative council in North America, under the leadership of DDB global CCO Ari Weiss.

“Rica and Adam are just the team we need in Canada. With both connected into our creative council across North America, it will bring us even closer together as a creative network, delivering even more unexpected possibilities for our clients,” says Justin Thomas Copeland, DDB North America’s CEO and president.