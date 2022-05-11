Wondering where to watch the SIA Awards?
The 2022 winners will be revealed during a virtual show at 12:30pm today.
The time has (almost) come to find out who won what at the 2022 Shopper Innovation and Activation Awards (SIAs).
No hints or spoilers here – just a reminder that, at precisely 12:30pm EST, strategy will reveal the winners during its virtual awards gala.
All you need to do is click here, sit back, and enjoy the show.
This year’s jurors were led by co-chairs Susan O’Brien of Canadian Tire and Tracey Cooke of Nestle – both of whom will be in attendance and in conversation with some of the SIA jurors, discussing the Grand Prix winner, as well as some of the trends seen in the work.
The campaigns that may or may not take home an SIA trophy (or more) have already been made public. But in case you missed it, we’ve posted the finalists below.
2022 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards nominees
|“How To Patio” Re-Training Program
|UM Canada & John St.
|Boston Pizza
|A Grain of Everything
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|Kellogg’s
|Barrier Breakers
|FCB
|BMO
|Bruised Fruit
|DonerNorth
|Interval House
|Bugs Out!
|Touché
|Wilson
|Campbell’s Compostable Recipe Bags
|The Mars Agency
|Campbell Company of Canada
|Colours of Pride
|Rethink
|Fondation Émergence
|Come & Glow
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Consonant Skin+Care
|Cristiano Ronaldo Water Bottle
|Rethink
|IKEA
|Feed The Dream
|BBDO Canada
|Sobeys
|Feed the Dream Tablecloth
|FCB
|Sobeys
|Flexible Fabric Shades – Healing For All
|UM / J3
|Johnson & Johnson (BAND-AID)
|Food Rescue
|BBDO Canada
|Sobeys
|Global Footwear Experience
|iGotcha Media
|Canada Goose
|Green Screen Shirt
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Harry Rosen
|Heinz Bottleneck
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz
|Heinz Crowdsauced
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz
|Heinz Hot Dog Pact
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz
|Heinz Tomatina
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz
|IKEA ScrapsBook
|Rethink
|IKEA
|IKEA Sustainability Platform
|Rethink
|IKEA
|Levi’s Double Portal – Cure For Joyless Shopping
|UM Canada
|Levi Strauss Canada
|Lost Tapes of The 27 Club
|Rethink
|Over The Bridge
|Men’s Grooming
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Harry Rosen
|Meubles à vin permanents Provigo et IGA
|Agence Bob
|Vins Arterra Canada
|Mindsets
|FCB
|CDSS
|Molson Hockey Night In Canada, Multilingual Edition
|Rethink
|Molson Canadian
|MU Running
|FCB
|Michelob Ultra
|Niagara Falls Live
|Zerotillion
|Niagara Falls Tourism
|Notes IPA
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|SingleCut Beersmiths
|Orders of Sacrifice
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|HomeEquity Bank
|PC Holiday Insiders Report Living Page
|CitizenXM, Citizen Relations,
& Loblaw Agency
|Loblaw Companies
|Predictive Prospecting
|Contobox
|The Home Depot
|Ratesdotca Launch Campaign
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Ratesdotca
|Receats
|OneMethod
|Good Fortune
|SickKids VS: Monument to the Brave
|Citizen Relations
|SickKids Foundation
|The Immortal Poppy
|Wunderman Thompson
|Royal Canadian Legion
|The Stanley Cup Batch
|Rethink
|Molson Canadian
|The Wendy’s Phone
|McCann Worldgroup Canada
|Wendy’s
|Timbiebs
|GUT Toronto
|Tim Hortons
|Tough Turban
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Pfaff-Harley Davidson
|Wait For Heinz
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz
|Wall For Women
|Rethink
|YWCA Metro Vancouver
|Wilderness Set It Free
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Subaru Canada
|Your Cheers Their Ears
|Rethink
|Kraft Peanut Butter