Wondering where to watch the SIA Awards? The 2022 winners will be revealed during a virtual show at 12:30pm today.

The time has (almost) come to find out who won what at the 2022 Shopper Innovation and Activation Awards (SIAs).

No hints or spoilers here – just a reminder that, at precisely 12:30pm EST, strategy will reveal the winners during its virtual awards gala.

All you need to do is click here, sit back, and enjoy the show.

This year’s jurors were led by co-chairs Susan O’Brien of Canadian Tire and Tracey Cooke of Nestle – both of whom will be in attendance and in conversation with some of the SIA jurors, discussing the Grand Prix winner, as well as some of the trends seen in the work.

The campaigns that may or may not take home an SIA trophy (or more) have already been made public. But in case you missed it, we’ve posted the finalists below.

2022 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards nominees