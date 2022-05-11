Wondering where to watch the SIA Awards?

The 2022 winners will be revealed during a virtual show at 12:30pm today.
By Jennifer Horn
14 mins ago

The time has (almost) come to find out who won what at the 2022 Shopper Innovation and Activation Awards (SIAs).

No hints or spoilers here  just a reminder that, at precisely 12:30pm EST, strategy will reveal the winners during its virtual awards gala.

All you need to do is click here, sit back, and enjoy the show.

This year’s jurors were led by co-chairs Susan O’Brien of Canadian Tire and Tracey Cooke of Nestle  both of whom will be in attendance and in conversation with some of the SIA jurors, discussing the Grand Prix winner, as well as some of the trends seen in the work.

The campaigns that may or may not take home an SIA trophy (or more) have already been made public. But in case you missed it, we’ve posted the finalists below.

2022 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards nominees

“How To Patio” Re-Training Program UM Canada & John St. Boston Pizza
A Grain of Everything Leo Burnett Toronto Kellogg’s
Barrier Breakers FCB BMO
Bruised Fruit DonerNorth Interval House
Bugs Out! Touché Wilson
Campbell’s Compostable Recipe Bags The Mars Agency Campbell Company of Canada
Colours of Pride Rethink Fondation Émergence
Come & Glow Zulu Alpha Kilo Consonant Skin+Care
Cristiano Ronaldo Water Bottle Rethink IKEA
Feed The Dream BBDO Canada Sobeys
Feed the Dream Tablecloth FCB Sobeys
Flexible Fabric Shades – Healing For All UM / J3 Johnson & Johnson (BAND-AID)
Food Rescue BBDO Canada Sobeys
Global Footwear Experience iGotcha Media Canada Goose
Green Screen Shirt Zulu Alpha Kilo Harry Rosen
Heinz Bottleneck Rethink Kraft Heinz
Heinz Crowdsauced Rethink Kraft Heinz
Heinz Hot Dog Pact Rethink Kraft Heinz
Heinz Tomatina Rethink Kraft Heinz
IKEA ScrapsBook Rethink IKEA
IKEA Sustainability Platform Rethink IKEA
Levi’s Double Portal – Cure For Joyless Shopping UM Canada Levi Strauss Canada
Lost Tapes of The 27 Club Rethink Over The Bridge
Men’s Grooming Zulu Alpha Kilo Harry Rosen
Meubles à vin permanents Provigo et IGA Agence Bob Vins Arterra Canada
Mindsets FCB CDSS
Molson Hockey Night In Canada, Multilingual Edition Rethink Molson Canadian
MU Running FCB Michelob Ultra
Niagara Falls Live Zerotillion Niagara Falls Tourism
Notes IPA Zulu Alpha Kilo SingleCut Beersmiths
Orders of Sacrifice Zulu Alpha Kilo HomeEquity Bank
PC Holiday Insiders Report Living Page CitizenXM, Citizen Relations,
& Loblaw Agency		 Loblaw Companies
Predictive Prospecting Contobox The Home Depot
Ratesdotca Launch Campaign Zulu Alpha Kilo Ratesdotca
Receats OneMethod Good Fortune
SickKids VS: Monument to the Brave Citizen Relations SickKids Foundation
The Immortal Poppy Wunderman Thompson Royal Canadian Legion
The Stanley Cup Batch Rethink Molson Canadian
The Wendy’s Phone McCann Worldgroup Canada Wendy’s
Timbiebs GUT Toronto Tim Hortons
Tough Turban Zulu Alpha Kilo Pfaff-Harley Davidson
Wait For Heinz Rethink Kraft Heinz
Wall For Women Rethink YWCA Metro Vancouver
Wilderness Set It Free Zulu Alpha Kilo Subaru Canada
Your Cheers Their Ears Rethink Kraft Peanut Butter

 

