Elemental hires Elizabeth Dundas Hall as CD The new co-leader of the creative department will help the agency handle growth and its ongoing change in approach.

Elemental has hired Elizabeth Dundas Hall as creative director, bolstering the leadership of its creative department.

Hall will join creative lead Scott Fess in an oversight role within the agency’s creative team. She comes to the agency after five years with luxury agency Hudson Rouge, where she worked on the Lincoln Canada account. Hall has also worked in creative roles at FCB Montreal, Wunderman, Leo Burnett, and on a freelance basis with Juniper Park\TBWA, Jam3, Grey and other agencies.

“We were looking for someone to help us get our creative offering to the next level after winning a number of new business relationships,” said Brent Wardrop, founder and CCO of Elemental. “Since rebranding Elemental to align with our values and unique approach as the Human Connection Agency, we’ve been enhancing our key offering of strategy and creative. Elizabeth is the perfect complement for where we are taking the business.”

Elemental has been growing over the past year, adding new clients to its roster that include Bitbuy, Minute Rice, Olivieri and Tilda in Canada, as well as work in the U.S. for Gruppo Montenegro and Rice Select. Hall is the latest addition at the agency, which has also brought on new faces in its accounts and media teams.

“We are focused on what we need to achieve as an agency and the special team and type of people required to get us there. Elizabeth is one of those people,” Dustin Brown, partner and head of strategy, said.