Hill+Knowlton adds to its creative studio Greg Gray has stepped into the national leadership position, one of several recent additions.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies is adding to its ranks to “by delivering a broader range of conceptual thinking across sectors and services,” including a new lead for its national creative studio.

While creative director Elma Foric is on leave and returning to her role toward year’s end, Greg Gray has stepped into the position to lead the national creative studio that is based in H+K’s Toronto head office. Gray was most recently a freelancer, and has spent over two decades creating integrated campaigns across financial services, consumer goods, technology and innovation.

Gray joins Sharon Serebro, who was hired by H+K as design director in the fall. Serebo has worked with numerous global agencies on a wide range of clients, both as a freelancer as well as in roles as a CD Elite Digital and design head at HackerU in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Rounding out the additions are Josh Sam as the creative studio’s senior video producer and Kimberly Dabrowski as a video producer. Sam brings extensive experience as a director, videographer and editor in the TV, documentary and advertising realms, while Dabrowski has been an associate producer of M Films and Escarpment Films

The global PR consultancy’s client roster includes Interac, Canadian Cancer Society, brain health research hospital Baycrest, and OLG Proline. Hilda Kinross, chief innovation officer of H+K Canada, says the agency’s innovation and creativity hub has been one of the “driving forces” behind its growth in the last two years, and “infusing a creative culture” across the business is propelling the quality of its work.